The student journalism saga at Northwest Public High School continues as the district approaches the semester’s halfway point.

Months after print production of the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, ended, students and staff were told the paper would be digitally resurrected at second semester.

When the Independent reported the planned return in November, officials from Northwest Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment.

The second semester started Jan. 4. The Saga remains shuttered.

The newspaper ended print production in May 2022 on the heels of a Pride Month issue that included stories and columns covering LGBTQ issues. That issue is available online. No versions of the Saga following the June issue appear online.

Deposed Saga adviser Kirsten Gilliland and a former Saga staff member told the Independent they had been informed the student newspaper program would return digitally and in the classroom second semester.

In a letter to families and faculty acquired by the Independent, Edwards questioned the Independent’s story about the newspaper’s demise, saying the newspaper was not eliminated, but “paused.”

That was in late August.

While the class exists under the helm of Northwest High School English teacher Alex Hull, there is no sign of the new Saga itself.

In a statement responding to the Saga’s absence, Rose Godinez, legal counsel for ACLU of Nebraska, said: "It is frustrating though unsurprising to see the district once again say one thing then do another, completely failing to address the harm of its discriminatory actions toward LGBTQ+ students last year.”

Hull, the current Saga adviser, referred questions to Superintendent Jeff Edwards.

“Advisers typically report to a principal, like all other teachers usually do,” noted Mike Hiestand, legal counsel for the Student Press Law Center.

The Student Press Law Center advocates for First Amendment and free press rights of student journalists and their advisers.

“I can't remember ever hearing of a student media adviser reporting directly to a superintendent,” Hiestand said.

The Independent followed Hull’s suggestion and emailed Edwards requesting any updates. Edwards responded, simply:

“No update now or in the future.”

One Saga student, whose identity is being protected, did offer an update to The Independent via text message, saying:

“The fact that it was going digital was like a slap in the face of the school newspaper's former glory. It meant that nobody would read it unless they willingly went to the website. Before, they would at least see the papers on their desks and flip through them out of boredom and find something they like.”

The student, who was on the Saga’s staff briefly this semester, said they also took print versions to family members without ready access to the internet.

Hiestand said of the reaction to the Saga’s censorship, “It was the kids teaching the adults and holding them accountable. Whether the adults – the educators – actually learned anything in the long run seems an open question.”

Tim Wardyn, a Northwest alum and founder of the student press freedom nonprofit We Will Press, said “I would take the digital because at least a step in the right direction. If they're not even doing that, it makes it sound like they basically just told us what we want to hear, patted us on the head and moved along.

“That is unacceptable.”

The Northwest High School Viking Saga’s plight made waves globally. Even so, said Angie Wolfe, treasurer of the Nebraska High School Press Association (NHSPA), “Students are getting censored pretty much yearly, it seems like every time we turn around.”

Wolfe noted the prior review censorship at Westside High School (Omaha) and the censorship of the Waverly Public High School’s yearbook.

“The Saga, for sure, is the worst silencing of student voices NHSPA has seen, but it's not surprising, given what we've seen in Nebraska.”

Godinez indicated ACLU of Nebraska is continuing to push forward.

“We are not yet ready to discuss next steps, but students should know that we remain as committed as ever to advancing accountability,” Godinez stated.

ACLU of Nebraska has asserted Northwest Public Schools “blatantly violated” the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska Constitutions. Last fall, ACLU of Nebraska submitted a public records request to Northwest Public Schools concerning the Saga.

“We look forward to when we can share more,” Godinez said.

Aside from the letter from Edwards to students and families in November, the district has said little or nothing about the Saga since its story broke in August.

“It’s like they just want to bury it,” Wardyn said. “‘We're not going to tell you anything. Just leave us alone.’

“No, you're dealing with kids,” Wardyn contended. “They have no say in this. You're taking away an opportunity from kids, and you're not giving them any reasons.

“They are still going to be questions,” Wardyn added. “We're not going away. (Northwest Public Schools) has been given plenty of time.”