No two student teachers are alike and Grand Island Public Schools student teachers Isabelle Short and Hannah DeHart are no exceptions.

Short, who graduated from Millard West, and DeHart, who graduated from York Public School, are among a fleet of 13 student teachers at GIPS this semester.

Short attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney and said starting as substitute teacher in October 2021 led her to GIPS.

Grand Island’s Dodge Elementary School was one of several schools where she substituted and worked with fourth graders there.

“It quickly became my favorite of seven (schools), despite the drive from Kearney,” she said. “I loved the staff support … them knowing that I was just a college student coming in to sub.”

Dodge made a big impression on her.

“I kind of knew that when I student taught I wanted to come to Grand Island,” Short said.

DeHart, a York University student, received some of her initial teaching experiences as a paraeducator at her alma mater.

DeHart said while studying at York University (formerly York College) she realized she wanted to expand her educational repertoire.

DeHart is teaching fifth grade at West Lawn Elementary School. After spring break, DeHart, who is a double major in elementary education and special education, will move over to Barr Middle School.

DeHart’s teaching supervisor at York University is Adjunct Professor Katy Kurz, who was a teacher at GIPS for 27 years.

After teaching at Starr, Short’s next step is student teaching in Schuyler, a school much smaller than her own high school and Grand Island Public Schools.

Having experiences in larger communities has shaped Short’s teaching goals, she said.

“As a long-term goal, I want to work in diverse communities. I want to work with students from all different walks of life, and become the best educator I can in the world we’re living in,” Short said.

Starr Elementary fits the bill. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, school year 2021-2022 more than half of the student body consisted of children of color. That school year English language learners made up 37% of Starr’s student body. The percentage of English language learners in peer schools that year averaged 19%.

“I have students from all different walks of life in my classroom,” Short said. “They get to learn from each other, which is so important. That’s not something that you can learn from a textbook.

“I also get to learn from them and help support their learning, which is really cool.”

DeHart said she also appreciates GIPS’s diversity.

After she graduates, DeHart said she has already accepted a job at GIPS teaching fourth or fifth grade, though she’s not yet sure which building.

Even though they are still, technically, students themselves, both Short and DeHart realize the incredible responsibility their career choice entails.

Short said she had some jitters – and a bit of self-doubt – when she finally got in front of the classroom.

“I’m standing up there,” she recalled. “I don’t know what I’m doing. Am I teaching them anything? Am I just ruining their education? You obviously want to support the students’ learning. It’s like, this is their learning on the line.”

Arguably, teachers are under appreciated, and oft misunderstood. DeHart experienced that in her own school.

“I feel like people are getting more aware, but I don’t think is like completely there yet,” DeHart said. “I had people when I was in college, make comments like, ‘Oh, you’re just a teacher.’”

Short said she has noticed, particularly in Grand Island, the appreciation is getting better.

“During (parent-teacher) conferences, parents came in and they’re – oh, my gosh! – just holding us on this like pedestal of like, you work with our kids all day, you’re doing amazing work.”

Politics entering the classroom has affected teaching, which DeHart made note of.

“That’s really complicated teachers doing their jobs.”

Both Short and DeHart know there are misconceptions and misunderstandings, but each has a positive outlook on the direction teaching is going and the impactful role of a teacher.

It’s something DeHart grew up with. Both of her parents are educators, currently teaching at York University.

“I owe it to my parents for getting into education,” she said. “I got to see the impact they made on their students. When it was my turn to decide, what do you want to do when you grow up? I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’

“I love like helping others grow. I like seeing people like learn, it’s like such a cool moment the student is getting it and you’ve taught them what they need.”

Short’s teaching origins are a little different. She didn’t know what she wanted to do for a living, until she had a teaching experience in her French Club at Millard West.

“We went to elementary schools (and taught) basic French to elementary kids. Of course, all the kids were there because they got to try French chocolate and cheese,” she remembered, laughing. “I said, ‘This is so cool. I wish I could do this for the rest of my life.’”

Then Short realized: “Oh my gosh, this is actually something that I could do.”

Both student teachers are doing things well, according to their cooperating teachers. Short’s is Tonia Schmall. Short is Schmall’s first student teacher.

“It’s been … I feel very blessed and lucky,” Schmall said of having her first student teacher. Schmall has taught at Starr for nine years, she said.

When she received the email saying she’d been assigned a student teacher, Schmall said she was “excited. I like to share ideas and thoughts. And I love collaborating. Being able to collaborate with somebody has been really fun.”

DeHart’s current cooperating teacher is Sarah Dramse, who has been teaching 14 years. She did her own student teaching at Kearney Public Schools.

She said being a cooperating teacher is a reflective experience, making one think about their current teaching practices.

“It’s also supporting a student teacher who’s ready to take on their own classroom,” Dramse said. “It’s just fulfilling all around because I change what I’m doing to learn from her. She learns from me. It all just goes together.”

DeHart said Dramse isn’t the only teacher guiding her.

“I didn’t realize is that you can lean on the other teachers for support as well. Of course, I have my cooperating teacher who’s my mentor teacher, but the other third grade teachers have been amazing mentors. It’s really great to learn from different teachers who have different teaching styles.”

Dramse elaborated on DeHart’s experience: “We are a collection of people who all have different personalities, different things in common, different lifestyles, and we accept each other and we grow from each other. We learn together, this is not a solo mission. We are together.”

Short said of Schmall: “She’s making me being very reflective, what could we have done better in that lesson? I’m like, Wow, this was not good,” Short said.

She said Schmall tells her, “Now you can just use those to be better. And it seems like that checking in on me. They’re just not helping you be a better teacher but a better person to making sure like, you’re okay, feeling good and refreshed.

“That’s been awesome. It’s just another aspect of having a mentor.”

Kurz said supervising professors have a standardized system to evaluate their student teachers.

“They range from instructional strategies to classroom environment to assessments,” Kurz said. “We use that as our tool to go through the reflection piece.”

Still, Kurz said, the biggest factor in being a great teacher is creating connections with students, which is the backbone to teacher education at York University, she said.

“Relations first and foremost,” Kurz asserted. “If a kid knows that you’re not going to work with them, they won’t work for you.

“Hannah just did a remarkable job with building relationships with her fifth graders – even just by addressing them by their first name, or getting down at their level, and talking with them about their day.”

Short and DeHart have both learned making a big difference can come in small packages. For Short, that includes her students at Starr.

“I had a few who were really hesitant at first, who made it known that they did not want me to teach. They told me, ‘I don’t like when you teach.’”

Short told them, “That’s OK, but you have to deal with it anyway.”

“Now, they’re like, are you teaching today?” she said. “Like, are you gonna teach science today? Are you gonna teach math today?”

DeHart and Short both said teaching often puts the pressure on, that teachers are expected to know everything.

For example, DeHart said math has tested her. “I haven’t learned this stuff since I was in fifth grade.”

She turns her perceived weakness into a teaching moment.

“I tell them I didn’t like math growing up, I faked it till I made it. It showed when I got to high school, I told them, I had to reteach myself. That’s a good moment for them to be like, be serious about this.”

Even though teachers shouldn’t be expected to know everything, they need to be prepared for anything, Short indicated – and how one addresses something can make a huge impact.

“My first day, my cooperating teacher had run out of the gym during (the back-to-school) assembly, just to grab something.”

The principal started making rounds with the microphone, having cooperating teachers introduce their student teachers.

“(One) cooperating teacher was talking all about her (student). Then the principal walks over with a microphone: “Now, you introduce yourself.”

Short said she wanted to wait for her cooperating teacher to return, but Schmall wasn’t back yet and Short was on the spot.

“I took the microphone, and I’m pretty sure I was like shaking the whole time,” she said. “I saw all these little elementary-schoolers, K-5, just staring at me.”

Short quickly realized, “They wanted to know who I was. After that, kids I didn’t even know said ‘hi.’ I know the entire community of the school supports each other. That was the coolest moment. I don’t even know if I made sense when I was talking in the microphone, but they know my name now.”