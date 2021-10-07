Student volunteers work in the dirt at Grand Island's Stolley Park

“She came to me and said, ‘Hey, Ken, I know you can do this, and we need somebody to get this thing kicked off,’” he said.

Eventually, there will be eight themed gardens at Stolley Park.

The students were not required to help, DeFrank explained.

“We tell them we have a project, do you want to do it? We don’t force kids. We’ve invited some kids out that didn’t really want to plant, just to come out and hang out. It’s about belonging, and feeling wanted to come on over.”

Kaleb Bockman was one of the students who chose to get their hands dirty, and was eager to be involved from the project’s announcement.

“Me and two others volunteered on the first day,” Bockman said.

He hasn’t been disappointed, saying his favorite parts of the project are “spending time with our people doing stuff for the environment. It will be nice to take a walk in the park.”

DeFrank said there are many benefits to getting GIPS students helping Friends of Grand Island Parks prepare gardens.