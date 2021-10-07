Student volunteers work in the dirt at Grand Island's Stolley Park

GRAND ISLAND - Music blared, shovels scooped and students socialized Wednesday at Stolley Park Garden, as Grand Island Public Schools Success Academy middle school students dug into the park’s first themed garden.
The garden is a partnership between GIPS and Friends of Grand Island Parks, a group that supports the city of Grand Island in developing and maintaining its parks.
GIPS students are playing an active role in one of Stolley Park’s gardens.
“It’s a joint venture between (Success Academy) and some Grand Island Senior High students, the art department and Career Pathways. These guys have accepted the challenge to be our very first garden,” Friends of Grand Island Parks member Vikki Deuel explained.
Themed as a “pollinator garden,” the plants were selected to attract butterflies, bees and other pollinators, Deuel said.
“There is a list of plants that work well for pollinators, homes for butterflies, bees and things like that. The kids chose plants from that list and the plants that are acclimated to Nebraska and make butterflies happy,” she said.
Success Academy Principal Ken DeFrank was on site, digging in alongside his students.
DeFrank said Deuel made the initial move.
“She came to me and said, ‘Hey, Ken, I know you can do this, and we need somebody to get this thing kicked off,’” he said.
Eventually, there will be eight themed gardens at Stolley Park.
The students were not required to help, DeFrank explained.
“We tell them we have a project, do you want to do it? We don’t force kids. We’ve invited some kids out that didn’t really want to plant, just to come out and hang out. It’s about belonging, and feeling wanted to come on over.”
Kaleb Bockman was one of the students who chose to get their hands dirty, and was eager to be involved from the project’s announcement.
“Me and two others volunteered on the first day,” Bockman said.
He hasn’t been disappointed, saying his favorite parts of the project are “spending time with our people doing stuff for the environment. It will be nice to take a walk in the park.”
DeFrank said there are many benefits to getting GIPS students helping Friends of Grand Island Parks prepare gardens.
“All these plants are native to Nebraska and they’re all pollinators. They can learn about butterfly life cycles and how important pollinators are to us,” he said. “This will become our outdoor laboratory for the school because our middle school program is located at Barr Middle School. It’s just a hop, skip and a jump down here. So for us to get here it’s easy access.”
Doing hard work like gardening teaches other lessons, Deuel said.
“Ken said, my kids need real life experiences — and this fits in with some real life experiences. We’re so thrilled — absolutely thrilled — that they’re doing this,” she said.
Ideas have blossomed from the project, Deuel said. “By the end of the month, it will have sculptures from some of the Senior High kids, then it’ll just keep going.”
Clarisa Lopez, a GIPS student ambassador, explained further: “We have a GISH Art Club. There there are going to be doing five or six sculptures that will be covered with clay with color and natural textures. There are students that are going to be building a brick wall.”
The wall is going to be made out of bricks repurposed from the sidewalk improvements in July. Academy students will put together a solar lighting system.
Deuel said the students’ creativity keeps expanding.
“Their idea is once these plants come up and the sculptures are in place, we’ve got a little pathway, great place for senior pictures. They were thinking about senior pictures. There is the flagstone path that they put in, and they’re taking advantage of the fence that was already there,” she said.
Learning should be a natural process, DeFrank said.
“If I try to force the academics and they’re not in a good headspace, they’re not going to do it. So we take care of the socioemotional piece first,” he said.
Working in the garden is a great avenue for relaxing and feeling at ease, DeFrank said.
“This gives them a way to relieve stress. There’s nothing better than this when you’re stressed out.”
Coming together for a project like the Stolley Park pollinator garden lends itself to another type of lesson, he said.
“I want the students to feel invested in the community — that they’re valuable members of this community.”