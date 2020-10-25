Students’ exhibit shows effect of World War II on life in Hastings

COVID-19 intervened

Hunt said the World War II display initially was going to be part of an event at CCC-Hastings hosted by the event planning class. The event was going to have booths for each display and culinary arts students were going to provide the food.

“She (O’Brien) had us do everything from figuring out what our event is going to entail as far as entertainment, food and all that jazz,” Hunt said. “Then we had to figure out how we were going to pay for it. We talked about press releases, how to make them and how to get them out.”

Due to COVID-19, she said, she and her classmates had to change their plans. The event initially was postponed until October, but it later went virtual before the idea for the walking tour was formed.

“It was really neat and it is nice to be able to see something happen with all the work that they did because they put so much into it,” O’Brien said. “We looked at putting something up at the college, but then I thought, ‘Why don’t we put something downtown so the community can commemorate this?’ We thought that was better because more people could see it.”

Hunt said she encourages anyone interested in World War II and/or Hastings history to check out the display posters.

“If you like history and are a native of Hastings, you should know about this,” she said. “You should know where Hastings started and the history of the place that you live.”

