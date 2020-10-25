Students’ exhibit shows effect of World War II on life in Hastings

HASTINGS — Central Nebraskans can learn more about World War II and the impact it had on the city of Hastings at an exhibit throughout downtown Hastings.
As part of Ronnie O’Brien’s event planning class at Central Community College-Hastings, students made 12 posters that commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. The posters, which are displayed in the storefronts of various downtown Hastings business, discuss topics such as the Selective Service Act, farming during World War II and the history of the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings.
The display is designed to be a walking tour and will be in Hastings businesses through Nov. 19 in honor of Veterans Day.
“The purpose of the exhibits is that people can see them as they go up and down downtown when they do their normal shopping,” O’Brien said. “They are equally on these two blocks on both sides of the street (Second Street).”
A semester of work
CCC student Adriawnna Hunt of Hastings said it took the event planning class three to four months to conduct their research for the exhibits. O’Brien explained that the students did this project as part of two event planning classes — one in the fall and one in the spring — during the last school year.
“It was almost the full (fall) semester where we did a ton of research, worked our exhibits and fine-tuned it,” Hunt said. “We went back through it over and over and weeded out the unnecessary quotes or information. That made our exhibits our main focus on what our theme was for our project.”
During World War II, student Cindy Fiene of Elwood said, houses were built in downtown Hastings to meet the increased demand for people who worked at the ammunition depot. Hunt said her poster discusses how people were told to rent at their own risk due to price gouging.
“It talked about being moral with your rent prices and not trying to get a high amount from people because they are not going to have that,” Fiene said. “When they were doing that, they had four or five families living in two-bedroom places and it was really crowded.”
Hunt said one of the displays details how 232 families were displaced by World War II as they lost their farms. She said a number of families gave up their farms and the land to the government to be used for the war.
“They were not paid a whole lot for it, but they did it,” she said.
The exhibits also have a local flavor as some students researched how the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot brought Hastings out of the Great Depression. Fiene said 40% of the ammunition used in World War II was produced at the ammunition depot, which brought jobs to the community and boosted the local economy.
The naval facility later was converted into what is now CCC-Hastings.
“A person has to speculate about what Hastings would have been like without that influx of people,” Fiene said. “The ammunition depot played an active part. A lot of little towns disappeared and a lot of businesses were brought to town. Hastings was a thriving town because of it.”
COVID-19 intervened
Hunt said the World War II display initially was going to be part of an event at CCC-Hastings hosted by the event planning class. The event was going to have booths for each display and culinary arts students were going to provide the food.
“She (O’Brien) had us do everything from figuring out what our event is going to entail as far as entertainment, food and all that jazz,” Hunt said. “Then we had to figure out how we were going to pay for it. We talked about press releases, how to make them and how to get them out.”
Due to COVID-19, she said, she and her classmates had to change their plans. The event initially was postponed until October, but it later went virtual before the idea for the walking tour was formed.
“It was really neat and it is nice to be able to see something happen with all the work that they did because they put so much into it,” O’Brien said. “We looked at putting something up at the college, but then I thought, ‘Why don’t we put something downtown so the community can commemorate this?’ We thought that was better because more people could see it.”
Hunt said she encourages anyone interested in World War II and/or Hastings history to check out the display posters.
“If you like history and are a native of Hastings, you should know about this,” she said. “You should know where Hastings started and the history of the place that you live.”
