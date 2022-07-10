Students from across North America roll into Stuhr Museum in solar-powered vehicles

A different type of pioneer, making a trek across the prairie, rolled into the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer on Sunday.

College students from across North America, all passionate about solar-powered automobiles, stopped in Grand Island as part of the 2022 American Solar Challenge.

The students came from two colleges in Montreal, as well as U.S. colleges including Iowa State, the University of Minnesota, the University of Kentucky, the University of California, MIT and Principia College of Illinois. Many of those young people were making their first visit to Nebraska.

Ten teams are taking part in the American Solar Challenge. Each car is accompanied by two vans — one in front, one in back.

The delegation from each college is sizable. Fourteen Iowa State University students are making the trip. The University of Kentucky delegation totals 11. Twenty students from Polytechnique Montreal accompany that school’s car, called Esteban. A total of 22 MIT students are making the trip.

The solar-powered cars are following the route of the Oregon National Historic Trail. They started out Saturday in Independence, Mo., and will finish up in Twin Falls, Idaho, on July 16. That route covers more than 1,470 miles.

The cars will travel interstate highways for only about 10 miles of the trip. Over the course of the journey, they don’t exceed 65 mph.

The cars divide into two classes. Some contain only the driver, and others handle multiple occupants.

The mileage covered each day depends on traffic, weather and energy management decisions made by each team.

Teams that had “extra energy to burn” were driving optional extra loops around the Grand Island area Sunday after arriving at Stuhr Museum, said Gail Lueck, one of the race officials. By traveling the extra miles, schools demonstrate the full capabilities of their solar cars.

The single-occupant vehicles strive to travel strictly on solar power. The multi-occupant vehicles have no limit on the amount of batteries and are allowed to recharge via external sources.

The American Solar Challenge is open to schools from around the world.

“Given travel restrictions and uncertainty, none of the overseas teams came this year,” said Lueck, who lives in St. Louis.

It was the American Solar Challenge’s second stop at Stuhr Museum. The competition also stopped in Grand Island in 2018.

A student from Polytechnique Montreal, Gabrielle Boismenu, said she is optimistic about the future of solar-powered vehicles.

Her school, she said, is gradually making its car lighter and more efficient.

Polytechnique Montreal, she said, had the first multi-occupant vehicle to rely strictly on solar power in last week’s Formula Sun Grand Prix in Topeka, Kan., which is the qualifying event for the American Solar Challenge.

The Polytechnique Montreal car, she said, traveled 270 laps on the 2.5-mile track without resorting to battery power.

Strategy is a big part of the American Solar Challenge. Schools drive slower speeds some days in order to conserve more energy for the next day.

The Iowa State entry was put together by the school’s PrISUm solar car club, said project director Andrew Bowen, who is majoring in cybersecurity engineering.

The club is open to students majoring in any field at ISU.

As the solar-powered vehicle came to a rest at Stuhr Museum, an old covered wagon stood a short distance away, as did the museum’s railroad.

The past has a role to play in the American Solar Challenge, which is done in partnership with the National Park Service.

Visitors to Stuhr Museum Sunday were invited to play a game that educated them about the original trip along the Oregon Trail.

Paula Ogden-Muse, who works for the National Park Service, said there are many similarities between 19th-century pioneers and those developing solar cars today. Members of both groups have to be creative, plan ahead and rely on each other, said Ogden-Muse, who lives in Santa Fe, N.M.

She was assisted by interns working for an organization called the American Conservation Experience.

The American Solar Challenge is organized by the Innovators Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization.