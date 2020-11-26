Students in Twin River district take two months off

One Nebraska school district is giving students the mother of all winter breaks.
Students in the Twin River school district will begin their Thanksgiving break Wednesday afternoon and won’t return to school until Feb. 1.
That’s more than two months — 67 days to be exact.
District officials are calling it the “winter COVID break.”
Last year, winter break was two weeks.
This wasn’t a snap decision reacting to the current rise in case counts.
The school board approved the calendar change back in July on a 4-2 vote. So parents and kids have known for months that the big break was coming.
The district serves the communities of Genoa, Silver Creek and Monroe. The decision has been controversial locally, officials said.
Rising case counts locally and statewide make the decision look more reasonable now than it did over the summer when the local county COVID-19 risk dial was in the green, and health experts could only speculate on how the virus might affect schools. While predictions of climbing cases are proving right, there’s increasing consensus among school leaders that schools are seeing minimal spread — at least, spread that’s been detected so far.
And even critics of in-person school are quick to say that the best place for kids is in school, if it can be done safely.
On Monday of last week, the school board considered revisiting and revamping the plan but instead left it in place.
High school Principal Kyle Metzger said the decision last summer was “a bit of a gamble.”
“We rolled the dice a little bit, not knowing what the situation would actually be at this time,” Metzger said.
The county’s COVID-19 risk dial is now in the red zone, signaling severe risk of spread.
During the second week of November, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high in the East Central District Health Department, where the schools are situated.
The department saw its largest single-week increase in cases.
“Is it going to help? That remains to be seen,” said Chuck Sepers, the department’s chief public health officer.
The closure could keep the school district from seeing an uptick in cases because of Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays when people are expected, though not advised, to gather together with families, he said. Health officials believe those sorts of gatherings, when masks come off and social distances shrink, are responsible for a share of new cases.
