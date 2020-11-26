Students in Twin River district take two months off

And even critics of in-person school are quick to say that the best place for kids is in school, if it can be done safely.

On Monday of last week, the school board considered revisiting and revamping the plan but instead left it in place.

High school Principal Kyle Metzger said the decision last summer was “a bit of a gamble.”

“We rolled the dice a little bit, not knowing what the situation would actually be at this time,” Metzger said.

The county’s COVID-19 risk dial is now in the red zone, signaling severe risk of spread.

During the second week of November, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high in the East Central District Health Department, where the schools are situated.

The department saw its largest single-week increase in cases.

“Is it going to help? That remains to be seen,” said Chuck Sepers, the department’s chief public health officer.

The closure could keep the school district from seeing an uptick in cases because of Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays when people are expected, though not advised, to gather together with families, he said. Health officials believe those sorts of gatherings, when masks come off and social distances shrink, are responsible for a share of new cases.