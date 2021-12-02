Studio K show to feature works by nature photographer Rick Rasmussen

Works by central Nebraska nature photographer Rick Rasmussen will be on display at the Studio K Art Gallery through the end of December.

A First Friday opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the gallery, 112 W. Third.

As a nature and wildlife photographer, Rasmussen hunts for his images by pre-visualizing what he wants to capture. If he’s photographing landscapes, he’ll find a location and spend several days waiting for the right conditions to come together. When he’s photographing wildlife, he will set up blinds according to light direction, background and the subjects habits and patterns and spend hours waiting for the shot with as little disturbance to his subjects as possible.

Rasmussen has been an avid nature and wildlife photographer since his early high school days. As a recipient of numerous awards, including two international awards in Nature’s Best Magazine, his images demonstrate his enthusiasm and appreciation of nature. His images not only capture the beauty of nature, but they are an important symbol of his commitment to its preservation.

His photos have been published in NEBRASKAland, Nebraska Life, Wyoming Wildlife, Nature’s Best and Ducks Unlimited.