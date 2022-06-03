Studio K ‘soul sisters’ change roles

Heidi Sack always knew she wanted to own an art gallery.

“I always kept that in the back of my mind,” Sack said. “I’ve been an artist my entire life. Art is my life, my world.”

Sack spent her life creating her art and sharing it with others. She had several places her art was on display, but Sack’s world changed when she met Karen Neppl, owner of Studio K Art Gallery.

“I met Karen and I fell in love with this gallery.”

A couple years later, Sack was switching out her work at Studio K, which has a constantly-changing selection of art, when Neppl approached her.

Neppl was looking for the perfect person to take the reins of Studio K. After 11 years being with the gallery in some capacity — nearly six of them as owner — it was time to spend more time with family, maybe even travel.

More than a decade ago, Neppl worked at Walmart and dreamed of having an art gallery.

“You want to take a jump — a leap of faith?” Neppl asked herself. “Why not? When? When is the right time?”

Neppl took a leap and made dream came true. Now she’s making Sack’s come true.

Sack was a natural choice as her successor, Neppl said.

“She’s got a financial kind of business background. I do too. You have to have some kind of that (to run an art gallery). Right brain-left brain thinking — creative with the business side.”

Sack thinks highly of Karen, she said. “Karen has been my mentor. Since I’ve started showcasing my pieces, I come to her for advice on things. She’s an amazing businesswoman, and I admire her so much.”

The respect they have for one another — and the similarities they share — don’t end there.

“Heidi and I are wired a bit similar,” Neppl said. “We have the same eye.”

On a deeper level, it seems the passing of Studio K Art Gallery from Neppl to Sacks was in the stars.

“We have so many similarities,” Neppl said. “It’s crazy. Our birthdays are within days of each other. We’re both Pisces, we’re both emotional. Our wedding anniversaries are the same day. Her middle name is the same as mine.”

“We’re soul sisters.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

