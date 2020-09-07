Study aims to end Wood River flooding events

Planning is underway for projects that could prevent major flooding along then Wood River, such as those seen in 2019.
The Lower Wood River Watershed Improvement Project Work Plan is being prepared by Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service with the aim of starting such projects in 2022.
Only a plan is being prepared right now. No projects have been approved yet.
The project is located along the Wood River, downstream of Riverdale to the confluence with the Platte River, and is focusing on benefiting agricultural areas and the communities of Gibbon, Shelton, Wood River and Alda.
It does not include Prairie, Silver and Moores creeks.
“This one starts by Riverdale, hits the north part of Kearney, comes through Gibbon, skirts along the north edge of Shelton, and skirts the north edge of Wood River,” said Steve Riehle, Hall County public works director. “If the stream itself doesn’t have the ability to carry that water, it spreads out and finds alternative ways.”
He added, “That’s what happened in 2019 in Wood River, twice, in March and July.”
The 24-month planning process will identify projects to reduce flood damage and protect lives and infrastructure.
Such projects include berms, dams, channel cleanout, bridge and culvert improvements, and bypass channels.
“They’re in the early stages, which is to plan for what type of projects they might be able to do, whether it’s a diversion or channel cleanout or berming work, or bridge and culvert upgrades, to help the river’s ability to carry water and reduce the flooding,” Riehle said.
Dams will not be a priority for Hall County.
“You need elevation to put in a dam, and so we’re not a good candidate here for an elevation,” Riehle said, “but there may be some candidates in the upper reaches of the watershed, as you get closer to Riverdale, where you’re closer to the hills.”
The program is being funded through the NRCS with no cost to local entities.
After the planning period, the program will move forward into the design phase and the start of construction.
“If projects are identified they are approved through the environmental assessment process, and move to the next process, which is less than two years,” Riehle said. “It has to happen in no more than 24 months.”
Once the environmental assessment is approved, CPNRD will work with NRCS and other funding agencies to move into the design and construction phases.
Local commitments include property rights, such as any right-of-ways, and maintenance of the completed projects.
Hall County will benefit from the joint CPNRD/NCRS program, Riehle said.
“This project could save us in the future, so we don’t have damage to county roads if we have another flood event like this,” he said. “It’s exciting to see the federal government funded it. It’s pretty neat that they’re paying for 100% of the study, which is another plus for us, when things are tight for local entities.”
He added, “We’ll have to make sure whatever project features they come up with is something that’s doable for our budget for the future.”
Riehle is personally excited about the program, as well.
“It can’t happen none too soon for me because when it rains like crazy I get nervous and start checking on my phone,” he said. “I don’t have a house that’s a risk from it, but I know people that do, and I’m nervous for them.”
Comments are being received online and through website due to limitations imposed by the pandemic.
For more information, visit http://cpnrd.org/flood-control/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.