Study aims to end Wood River flooding events

Such projects include berms, dams, channel cleanout, bridge and culvert improvements, and bypass channels.

“They’re in the early stages, which is to plan for what type of projects they might be able to do, whether it’s a diversion or channel cleanout or berming work, or bridge and culvert upgrades, to help the river’s ability to carry water and reduce the flooding,” Riehle said.

Dams will not be a priority for Hall County.

“You need elevation to put in a dam, and so we’re not a good candidate here for an elevation,” Riehle said, “but there may be some candidates in the upper reaches of the watershed, as you get closer to Riverdale, where you’re closer to the hills.”

The program is being funded through the NRCS with no cost to local entities.

After the planning period, the program will move forward into the design phase and the start of construction.

“If projects are identified they are approved through the environmental assessment process, and move to the next process, which is less than two years,” Riehle said. “It has to happen in no more than 24 months.”