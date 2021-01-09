Study finds ranchers with drought plans make pivotal moves sooner

Of the 250 ranchers who responded to a mail-in survey, 59% reported having an if-then plan for drought. Haigh said there was no education or experience-based discrepancy between those who had a plan on file and those who did not, but ranchers with drought plans tended to run larger-scale operations. The survey, Haigh wrote, found that having a drought plan increased the likelihood that ranchers took some actions during drought, but not others.

“Ranchers with drought plans were more likely than others to destock through some means due to drought conditions in 2016, controlling for operational factors, drought severity and any type of use of drought early warning information,” Haigh wrote. “However, ranchers with a drought plan were no more or less likely than others to purchase supplemental feed, early graze fall/winter pastures or cull their breeding herds because of the drought.”

Haigh said the survey results also showed that having a drought plan was linked with keeping a watchful eye on drought conditions. Ranchers with drought plans reported increased use and influence of on-farm rain gauges, National Weather Service reports and their own assessments of conditions on the land.