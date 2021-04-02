Study session reviews three new laws on housing, zoning

The Grand Island City Council on Tuesday considered three legislative bills passed in 2020 that will affect housing and redevelopment in the city.
The council’s study session looked at the Missing Middle Housing Act (LB866), micro tax-increment financing (LB1021) and creating a city land bank (LB424).
Missing Middle Housing (LB866)
“Missing Middle Housing” refers to housing sized between a detached single family home, which is standard in most residential subdivisions, and mid-rise apartment buildings, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained.
For Grand Island, this housing includes duplexes, townhomes, rowhouses and cottage courts, as well as upper-story residential located downtown.
Implementing LB866 is mandatory, Nabity said.
The bill is intended to help meet workforce housing needs.
Grand Island has only 29 houses on the market, Nabity said Tuesday.
“There are about 14,000 single-family homes in Grand Island. Twenty-nine is less than a third of 1% that is available and on the market at this time,” he said.
By July 1, 2021, every city with a population of more than 20,000 must complete an overview of its current residential zoning requirements.
Grand Island has done this, Nabity said.
“We don’t have any residential zoning districts that do not allow all of those types of missing middle housing, as it is defined,” he said.
By July 1, 2023, all Nebraska cities with 50,000-plus people — Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Bellevue — must approve an affordable housing action plan.
“Any city that fails to adopt the plan will allow development of middle housing in all areas of the city zoned for res (residential) use that allows for development of detached single-family dwellings,” Nabity said.
Nabity has argued that LB866 is an overreach by the state.
“This is the state stepping in and saying, we know better than anybody locally how you should control development in your city,” he said.
Council member Mike Paulick said such housing developments already are taking place across the city.
“You see a lot of this construction in Lincoln and Omaha. You can hand your neighbor a beverage out the window and he’ll take it from you. It’s that close,” Paulick said. “It’s like how it was back in the ’50s, when they were building houses right next to each other.”
He added, “This looks like nothing but overreach to me.”
Determining the per unit cost of housing for the entire city, based on construction costs and market value, as required by the bill, is not feasible, Nabity said, as the city does not have the staff, time or expertise.
“The way they ask that question is vague and not necessarily that we can’t put concrete numbers on in any way that’s meaningful,” he said.
MicroTIF (LB1021)
MicroTIF was approved by the state in 2020 and put into place in December, but has not been adopted into policy by the city.
“The city doesn’t have to do it, but the city can do it. There’s a ‘may’ in it instead of a ‘shall,’” Nabity said.
The legislation allows for an expansion of use of tax-increment financing, which takes property taxes and reinvests them into infrastructure.
This benefits properties with existing structures that are at least 60 years old.
If approved by the city, MicroTIF could be used for any area that has been declared blighted and substandard and on any property that has a structure that is at least 60 years old.
MicroTIF can be used for a 10-year period.
Increments can be captured for residential properties with up to $250,000 worth of investment, for commercial properties with up to $1 million of investment, and for historic properties with up to $10 million in investment.
One concern is that the policy would be too costly for the city.
The law places a $50 fee limit per property.
Nabity estimates it would cost the city roughly $800 to process an application, do accounting on it and dispense checks during the 10-year period.
Mayor Roger Steele asked if MicroTIF would help fill an unmet need in Grand Island.
“I think it certainly has the possibility to do that, and to encourage redevelopment in some of those areas where a little bit of incremental development could spur bigger things in that whole neighborhood,” Nabity replied.
Council member Vaughn Minton supported the idea.
“I think this is good,” he said. “It’s limited that number of years from 15 to 10, which I think was a big issue on a lot of projects,” Minton said. “I think it’s a tool that can be used here in town.”
A resolution authorizing MicroTIF will be brought to the council in four to six weeks, Nabity said.
Land Bank (LB424)
A land bank is a quasi-governmental entity used to acquire tax delinquent and dilapidated properties and put them back into productive use.
With LB424, the city can form or join a land bank to deal with tax-delinquent properties.
A land bank board would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.
As a separate entity, it can get separate financing to acquire tax-delinquent properties.
It then may cancel the taxes on those properties to put them back on the market in a way that they don’t have to make money trying to resell them.
Nabity said Grand Island may not benefit from having a land bank.
“The law as passed does not appear to have the flexibility that was anticipated for dealing with problem properties and staff is exploring the viability of a land bank in Grand Island,” Nabity said. “Looking at the law and the way it was passed, we’re not sure it really does what we hoped it was going to do.”
There are not many properties in Hall County that have tax certificates, and only about five or six are foreclosed on in any given year.
“Is it worth creating another board, having quarterly meetings, to make this happen? I kind of doubt that it is, but I don’t want to say that it is not,” Nabity said.
Community Redevelopment Authority and the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. are partnering to bring in consultant Marty Barnhart, a former Omaha Land Bank director, to determine if Grand Island would benefit from a land bank.
Dave Taylor, GIAEDC president, advocated for being open to the possibility of forming a local land bank.
“When we first heard about land bank and we watched the presentation on what Omaha has done with land bank, we were very impressed,” Taylor said. “The more we get into it, we’ll learn more about it.”