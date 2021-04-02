Study session reviews three new laws on housing, zoning

Determining the per unit cost of housing for the entire city, based on construction costs and market value, as required by the bill, is not feasible, Nabity said, as the city does not have the staff, time or expertise.

“The way they ask that question is vague and not necessarily that we can’t put concrete numbers on in any way that’s meaningful,” he said.

MicroTIF (LB1021)

MicroTIF was approved by the state in 2020 and put into place in December, but has not been adopted into policy by the city.

“The city doesn’t have to do it, but the city can do it. There’s a ‘may’ in it instead of a ‘shall,’” Nabity said.

The legislation allows for an expansion of use of tax-increment financing, which takes property taxes and reinvests them into infrastructure.

This benefits properties with existing structures that are at least 60 years old.

If approved by the city, MicroTIF could be used for any area that has been declared blighted and substandard and on any property that has a structure that is at least 60 years old.

MicroTIF can be used for a 10-year period.