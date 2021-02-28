Study shows grain exports support $64.5B in economic output

Access to international markets for U.S. grain supported an additional $41.8 billion in business sales during 2018 over and above the value of the grain sold, according to a study commissioned by the U.S. Grains Council and the National Corn Growers Association, highlighting the importance of new market access and robust market development for the profitability of U.S. grain farmers.

The study — the fourth in a series conducted by Informa Economics/IHS Markit — put the direct value of U.S. corn, sorghum, barley, the grain components of ethanol, distiller’s dried grains with solubles and certain meat products at $22.7 billion, for a total economic output of $64.5 billion in 2018.

This analysis and that preceding it based on 2014, 2015 and 2016 sales help make the case for trade as a top priority for U.S. agriculture and the new administration’s outreach to the global community.

“Exports are a driver for our economy in general, but nowhere is that more important than in agriculture,” said Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the council, which works in more than 50 countries to build export markets for U.S. grains and grain products.