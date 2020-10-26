Stuff the Squad Car: Many donate despite cold weather

There are many victims of abuse who need help in Hall County and the surrounding area.

“Daily. Daily we speak to somebody who’s either been a victim of abuse sexually or physically, or emotionally,” she said.

Wood said the same is true for the GIPD and its efforts.

“We use it in tandem,” he said. “It’s a local resource we use for people with domestic violence issues and just all kinds of stuff like that. They’re a wonderful place, and they help so many people.”

The crisis center is in need of many items.

The pandemic this year has particularly affected the quantity of resources the center has available for others.

“They have houses that victims stay at and we’re trying to fill those houses with stuff they use on a daily or weekly basis,” Callahan said.

Among the items being collected Sunday were toiletries, such as paper towels, toothpaste and toilet tissue, kitchen items, and body care items.

Even some houseware and appliances are being sought, such as pillows and sheets, clocks, and small furniture, such as kitchen tables and chairs.