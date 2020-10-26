Stuff the Squad Car: Many donate despite cold weather

Freezing cold and harsh wind did not stop Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Melissa Callahan and Grand Island Police Department Officer Jason Wood from greeting the public warmly and receiving donations at Sunday’s Stuff the Squad Car event.
After three hours, the pair of law enforcement vehicles parked at Grand Island Hy-Vee with lights flashing were filled to capacity.
This is the second year the event has benefited the Crisis Center of Grand Island, which provides services and resources for victims of domestic violence and abuse, including safety and advocacy, as well as prevention and education.
Four counties are served by the crisis center: Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick.
“They’re just phenomenal with what they do,” Callahan said. “We take victims there a lot and they’re able to give them resources, homes to live in sometimes, or counseling and so on.”
Callahan said the HCSO is glad to help out the agency.
“We use the crisis center as a resource when we deal with domestic violence victims and sexual assault victims. They’re a huge resource for us. We use them quite a bit on the job.”
She added, “We just want to help them out.”
The crisis center makes a difference in the HSCO’s efforts, Callahan said.
There are many victims of abuse who need help in Hall County and the surrounding area.
“Daily. Daily we speak to somebody who’s either been a victim of abuse sexually or physically, or emotionally,” she said.
Wood said the same is true for the GIPD and its efforts.
Support Local Journalism
“We use it in tandem,” he said. “It’s a local resource we use for people with domestic violence issues and just all kinds of stuff like that. They’re a wonderful place, and they help so many people.”
The crisis center is in need of many items.
The pandemic this year has particularly affected the quantity of resources the center has available for others.
“They have houses that victims stay at and we’re trying to fill those houses with stuff they use on a daily or weekly basis,” Callahan said.
Among the items being collected Sunday were toiletries, such as paper towels, toothpaste and toilet tissue, kitchen items, and body care items.
Even some houseware and appliances are being sought, such as pillows and sheets, clocks, and small furniture, such as kitchen tables and chairs.
“We probably won’t see those today,” Callahan said. “But we’d like to.”
Callahan said she is always impressed by the community’s generosity.
“Two years ago, we filled three cars with stuff. They were crammed full,” she said. “It was amazing. When we unloaded at the center, we had the hallways full of stuff.”
She added, “This community is pretty upstanding.”
Wood called Stuff the Squad Car a “great event.”
“The people we get the donations for are in such need,” he said, “and the only way it’s possible is by help from the community.”
For more information about Crisis Center of Grand Island and its services, visit the agency’s website at https://gicrisis.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.