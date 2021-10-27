Stuhr Museum building $100k ice rink; supply temporarily halts construction

An ice rink is being constructed at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer for its winter season visitors.
Work on the estimated $100,000 project began at Stuhr in early October and is expected to be completed and open to the public in late December, Executive Director Chris Hochstetler told The Independent.
“It’s a pretty good leap of faith for us because it’s quite an investment, especially in the year where, these past 18 months of so, have been so impacted by COVID,” he said. “We felt it was a good investment for us to make for the community. Our hope is the community will come out and use it quite frequently so that the investment will pay off.”
The ice rink will be located on the far south end of Stuhr’s campus, near its preserved Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and Cleary Farm, which is the 1890s functioning farmstead that serves as an education complex.
It will be 40-foot by 60-foot, and hold roughly 30 ice skaters at a time, Hochstetler said.
Concrete has been laid for it, but supply chain issues have halted its completion.
“We want to make a nice building next to it so people can have a place to warm up or get some food offerings while they’re skating, and the parts to build that are in scarce supply right now,” he said.
An ice rink falls within the museum’s mission, Hochstetler said.
“Ice skating in the late 1800s, it was a very popular thing to do. Many small communities had either a pond or even an ice skating rink,” he said. “There’s also a lot of historic programming we can do around ice skating that makes it relevant for us.”
The rink will replace a feature that was lost to the community earlier this year.
Grand Island’s Skate Island was closed after its roof caved in due to February’s winter weather.
“We had long discussions about the loss of Skate Island and what it meant to our community’s youth and the generations of people who have grown up with something like that,” he said. “We thought this might be a small way of giving the next generation a place where they can go and something they can do that can be equally as memorable.”
Hochstetler is excited to see the project realized.
It will add to the experiences available for youths and families alike, he said.
“It continues, it seems, to be a constant challenge to provide enough opportunities for people to interact as families and young people to interact with each other,” he said. “Things like this kind of fill that void.”
For more information about Stuhr Museum and its offerings, visit stuhrmuseum.org.