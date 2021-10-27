Stuhr Museum building $100k ice rink; supply temporarily halts construction

An ice rink is being constructed at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer for its winter season visitors.

Work on the estimated $100,000 project began at Stuhr in early October and is expected to be completed and open to the public in late December, Executive Director Chris Hochstetler told The Independent.

“It’s a pretty good leap of faith for us because it’s quite an investment, especially in the year where, these past 18 months of so, have been so impacted by COVID,” he said. “We felt it was a good investment for us to make for the community. Our hope is the community will come out and use it quite frequently so that the investment will pay off.”

The ice rink will be located on the far south end of Stuhr’s campus, near its preserved Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and Cleary Farm, which is the 1890s functioning farmstead that serves as an education complex.

It will be 40-foot by 60-foot, and hold roughly 30 ice skaters at a time, Hochstetler said.

Concrete has been laid for it, but supply chain issues have halted its completion.