Stuhr Museum cancels one holiday event, ‘rethinking’ another

Stuhr Museum has canceled its popular North Pole Express event and is in the process of “rethinking” its annual Christmas Past and Present programs, usually scheduled in early December.

In an email sent Sunday to museum members, Executive Director Chris Hochstetler wrote:

“Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all out of our comfort zones and into a higher level of flexibility. I want to take this opportunity to tell you what the rest of 2020 has in store at our historic museum, how some of our beloved programs will be affected and how grateful I am that you, our friends and supporters, have given us the grace and patience to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel both our North Pole Express events, and rethink how our ‘Christmas Past & Present’ event is going to look. Many of you have fond memories of packing into the small, warm historic homes in Railroad Town during our Christmas event and, with COVID, that is impossible this year.