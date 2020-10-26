Stuhr Museum cancels one holiday event, ‘rethinking’ another

Stuhr Museum has canceled its popular North Pole Express event and is in the process of “rethinking” its annual Christmas Past and Present programs, usually scheduled in early December.
In an email sent Sunday to museum members, Executive Director Chris Hochstetler wrote:
“Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all out of our comfort zones and into a higher level of flexibility. I want to take this opportunity to tell you what the rest of 2020 has in store at our historic museum, how some of our beloved programs will be affected and how grateful I am that you, our friends and supporters, have given us the grace and patience to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“We have made the difficult decision to cancel both our North Pole Express events, and rethink how our ‘Christmas Past & Present’ event is going to look. Many of you have fond memories of packing into the small, warm historic homes in Railroad Town during our Christmas event and, with COVID, that is impossible this year.
“With this challenge comes opportunity and Stuhr Museum plans to seize it and we will let you know very soon what the revised version of events will look like. In addition our Fantasy of Trees exhibit is now accepting applications and plans are in the works for several special opportunities to experience holiday cheer, including classes and programming all season. Our social media will be packed with videos and chances to interact with us this season so if you are not a follower, now would be an excellent time to give us a ‘like’.
“Finally, I wanted to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped us in dealing with the pandemic for more than half a year. Our priority, first and foremost, is the safety of our staff and visitors and all of you have responded wonderfully. Together we can continue acting safely and celebrating our shared history together.”
For more information or updates on holiday events, call the museum at 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org
