Stuhr Museum moving Taylor House, store to Railroad Town

The Taylor House and Store, a familiar sight to motorists on Highway 281 for many years, are moving to a different area of Stuhr Museum.
On Friday, the historic Taylor House was relocated to the east side of Railroad Town, where it soon will be joined by the store.
The two buildings have been on the western side of the Stuhr property for many years.
When the buildings were originally moved there, “the thought was that people would make their way out to the Taylor” and experience what the ranch could offer them, said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler.
But “that never really materialized. So the Taylor Ranch never got a whole lot of activity, sitting out on that side of the property,” Hochstetler said.
In addition, the water table has risen “and we’ve dealt with some pretty significant water issues in the basement of the Taylor House for some years now,” he said.
The museum wanted to move the ranch to a place where “that very historic home” can be properly taken care of and fully restored, Hochstetler said.
Its new location will allow visitors “to experience the fullness of that restoration once that happens. It’ll become a regular stopping spot in Railroad Town,” he said.
The new location is close to the Glade Mill and the veterinary clinic. The home was moved by Ace Machine Shop and Sales.
The store will be turned into a climate-controlled classroom. It will look like a store on the outside. But the inside will be able to host classes year-round.
The museum has had such a need “for quite a number of years,” Hochstetler said.
“This is really going to enhance our educational space,” he said. “And that’s what the donors who have invested in this project are really passionate about — is making sure that kids have an opportunity to come out here and learn.”
Hochstetler hopes the store will become a classroom by the end of the year. Other than moving the building, the only major part of the job will be installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The house “will take some years to restore,” Hochstetler said.
The Taylor House was formerly part of the historic 10,000-acre ranch in Hall County that became one of the nation’s most important sheep feeding operations. It belonged originally to Robert Taylor, according to the Stuhr website.
The Taylor House, which was considered a mansion, was once visited by Theodore Roosevelt, said Stuhr Marketing Director Mike Bockoven. The structure contains nine bedrooms, three sitting rooms, a nursery, a play room, a large dining room, an office, a large kitchen and pantry, and three baths.
A committee has studied the idea of moving the Taylor ranch for years, Bockoven said.
