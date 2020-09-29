Stuhr Museum moving Taylor House, store to Railroad Town

The new location is close to the Glade Mill and the veterinary clinic. The home was moved by Ace Machine Shop and Sales.

The store will be turned into a climate-controlled classroom. It will look like a store on the outside. But the inside will be able to host classes year-round.

The museum has had such a need “for quite a number of years,” Hochstetler said.

“This is really going to enhance our educational space,” he said. “And that’s what the donors who have invested in this project are really passionate about — is making sure that kids have an opportunity to come out here and learn.”

Hochstetler hopes the store will become a classroom by the end of the year. Other than moving the building, the only major part of the job will be installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The house “will take some years to restore,” Hochstetler said.

The Taylor House was formerly part of the historic 10,000-acre ranch in Hall County that became one of the nation’s most important sheep feeding operations. It belonged originally to Robert Taylor, according to the Stuhr website.