Stuhr Museum, Multicultural Coalition awarded American Rescue Plan Act grants

The foundation is grateful for the award, Arrington-Williams said.

“We’re looking forward to moving forward and helping provide those funds to Stuhr Museum for their operations,” she said.

Multicultural Coalition will use the funds for immigration services in Grand Island, said MCC Deputy Director Daniel Petersen.

“We help them with legal processes that they go through, and then we help them navigate to resources in town, like health care, housing, and food security,” he said. “We work directly with the humanities in everything we do, and that’s why it has a relevancy for us and was such a welcomed addition to helping us do what we do.”

The need in the community for immigration services in the Grand Island services has grown “exponentially” in the last 10 years, Petersen said.

“We have so many people who have barriers to basic needs in the neighborhoods here in Grand Island,” he said. “We know from the data we see and the feedback we get that the thousands of clients we serve need that assistance so badly.”

Petersen said MCC is grateful for the grant and the ability to help that many more people.