Stuhr Museum, Multicultural Coalition awarded American Rescue Plan Act grants

Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum Foundation and Multicultural Coalition have received grants from Humanities Nebraska.
The Lincoln-based nonprofit awarded nearly $656,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grants to 70 Nebraska nonprofit organizations.
Stuhr Museum Foundation received $14,000 and MCC received $4,500.
The foundation will use the funds to help support Stuhr Museum’s operational budget, which “experienced a serious impact during the COVID shutdowns,” explained Giving Director Megan Arrington-Williams.
This resulted in a loss of general attendance and attendees in the museum’s HATS (Heritage Activities for Today’s Students) and Summer Adventures youth programs.
“Those had to be nearly cut in half over the summer of 2021 and then in 2020 the complete loss of HATS classes in person,” she said. “That was a large revenue stream for the museum and we applied in order to help support those previous deficits.”
Stuhr was able to pivot and offer some classes online, Arrington-Williams noted.
“They did a really fabulous job making things available for people virtually so they can visit that way, but they were unable to welcome visitors during that time, which is detrimental to any arts organization,” she said.
The foundation is grateful for the award, Arrington-Williams said.
“We’re looking forward to moving forward and helping provide those funds to Stuhr Museum for their operations,” she said.
Multicultural Coalition will use the funds for immigration services in Grand Island, said MCC Deputy Director Daniel Petersen.
“We help them with legal processes that they go through, and then we help them navigate to resources in town, like health care, housing, and food security,” he said. “We work directly with the humanities in everything we do, and that’s why it has a relevancy for us and was such a welcomed addition to helping us do what we do.”
The need in the community for immigration services in the Grand Island services has grown “exponentially” in the last 10 years, Petersen said.
“We have so many people who have barriers to basic needs in the neighborhoods here in Grand Island,” he said. “We know from the data we see and the feedback we get that the thousands of clients we serve need that assistance so badly.”
Petersen said MCC is grateful for the grant and the ability to help that many more people.
“We’re so grateful for all the funding we get. It’s really a privilege to be able to do it,” he said. “It’s been wonderful.”
Other area grants include: Kearney’s Buffalo County Historical Society ($12,000), Crane River Theater Company ($8,978), World Theatre Foundation ($9,000); Hastings Prairie Loft ($9,000); Aurora’s Plainsman Museum ($12,000) and Red Cloud’s Willa Cather Foundation ($10,500).