Stuhr Museum reducing hours due to COVID-19 pandemic

Stuhr Museum Executive Director Chris Hochstetler announced Thursday on the organziation’s website that the museum will reduce hours of operation.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been very trying for all of us and our beloved Stuhr Museum has also been challenged by it,” his message reads. “We are a place that thrives on the visits and interactions with all of you. Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted those visits and interactions significantly.

“In order to provide the safest environment possible for our employees and to sustain precious resources that will be needed to navigate the rest of this pandemic and to continue to provide the dynamic and unique experiences that you know so well from Stuhr, we announce a partial closure of the museum,” Hochstetler continued.

Effective immediately, the Stuhr Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The museum will be closed to the public on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday until further notice.

Please visit the museum website — www.stuhrmuseum.org — for information about continuing holiday programs.

“We are truly grateful for the support that all of you have given us through these difficult times. If you feel the desire to support us now and help us return to a more normal operations in the spring, please consider purchasing or renewing your membership at stuhrmuseum.org or making a donation to our Annual Fund Drive at stuhrmuseum.org/foundation,” Hochstetler wrote.