Stuhr Museum reports rising costs are exceeding record-breaking revenue

Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer’s expenses are exceeding its revenues, despite record-breaking numbers of visitors and increasing revenue.

At a Hall County Board of Commissioners budget session Wednesday, Executive Director Chris Hochstetler described the museum’s performance over the past year as “a tale of two cities.”

The museum generated $2.2 million in its 2021-22 fiscal year, which is 17% higher “than we’ve ever achieved in our history.”

“That’s pretty significant for us as we push to grow,” he told the board.

Unfortunately, Stuhr’s expenses exceeded its revenue, going over by an estimated $178,000, said Hochstetler.

“That’s disheartening to me to have that historic gain in revenue and still come up short against expenses,” he said.

Hochstetler attributed this to rising costs.

It costs roughly four times more to pay the power bill since spring, and four times more “just to run the mower,” at $10,000 for fuel monthly, which he called unprecedented.

“We’ve never experienced that type of cost before,” he said.

Long-standing plans to invest in and expand Stuhr offerings and programs, such as its new bistro, are an “unprogrammed cost.”

Food costs have also increased, though.

“Block cheese actually went up three times in value in just a two week period in the spring,” he said. “We went from spending $13 for a box to $30 a box for cheese. It’s crazy.”

Stuhr employs 102 people, mostly part-time and some seasonal. Summertime is Stuhr’s biggest payroll, said Hochstetler. The museum’s budget this year does not include planned pay raises.

“The culture of stasis has produced austerity at Stuhr for years,” he said.

An exception is a two-year employee in the curatorial office, which has four staff members and is responsible for 147,000 artifacts.

This staff member is needed, but cannot survive on $10 per hour, so his pay will be increased to $11.25 per hour.

“He’s one of 102 who are right at that $10, $11 per hour range,” noted Hochstetler.

Commissioner Gary Quandt asked Hochstetler what will happen to Stuhr if the state minimum wage is increased to $15 this November.

Stuhr would have to “reimagine itself from the core,” Hochstetler said.

“We only have two hourly employees that make $15 an hour. The rest are at $10.25, maybe a couple at $11,” he said. “A jump that big for us, we could not have a visitor experience staff. We couldn’t staff the front gate with hourly employees. We couldn’t staff the bistro. We couldn’t staff our rural town with historical interpreters. We’d have to make it a static display.”

He added, “We couldn’t sustain the cost of that.”

Stuhr is asking the county for approximately $900,000 for its 2022-2023 budget.

The overall percent of county support to the museum’s budget has reduced by 10%, which has been consistent over the past two fiscal years, Hochstetler noted.

“We will continue to grow this budget by increasing our revenue from operations and fundraising, because that’s what we need to do,” he said. “We have to grow.”

Stuhr Museum has a significant economic impact on Hall County, said Hochstetler, with 4,783 out-of-state visitors over past 12 months and 10,964 visitors from outside of the county.

“When someone travels that far they’re going to spend the night. Our state tourism office says they will spend $300 per head in the community when they stay overnight,” he said. “That’s roughly $1.4 million in annual economic impact and that happens consistently at Stuhr with the numbers we have right now.”

Stuhr has a human impact for Hall County, as well.

“We are a community builder,” he said. “Our purpose as a humanities-based organization, quite honestly, is to make better human beings. For them to come out to us and have an experience that’s steeped in the past, it’s a humanities-based experience that really defines the shared common human experience, it’s that repository of the DNA of who we are that people are exposed to.”

For more information about Stuhr Museum programs, visit stuhrmuseum.org.