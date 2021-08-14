Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town bank now named Kechely Exchange Bank

It is her team’s philosophy not to just randomly assign the funds. They “really wanted to work with the family to establish something that would be meaningful for them, that they would have something to come and visit,” Smith said.

“Certainly, we could have absorbed those funds into our operational expenses, and really it would have disappeared into the ether,” she said. “We chose not to do that because we want to make sure that that gift makes a lasting impact in perpetuity.”

About 45 people attended Friday afternoon’s ceremony. The ribbon was cut by Kechely’s only two children, Katherine and Rachel. Daubert, Butler and Haller were among the attendees, said Rhonda Weatherby of Hickman, who worked for Kechely for 27 and a half years.

In his remarks, Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler talked about the effort that’s made to keep the grounds historically accurate.

Most of the buildings were brought to Railroad Town from other locations, Hochstetler noted.

More than 100 years old, they weren’t designed to have hundreds of visitors troop through them every year. The bank and other buildings are artifacts, he said. Officials hope Stuhr Museum continues in perpetuity, but those plans could be jeopardized if the buildings aren’t maintained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}