Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town bank now named Kechely Exchange Bank

Because of generosity and smart financial planning befitting a good banker, the bank at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town has a new name and a more secure future.
In a ceremony Friday, the bank was rechristened the Kechely Exchange Bank. It was formerly known as First State Bank.
The bank’s namesake is Kurt Kechely, a Lincoln financial planner who died in November at the age of 60.
Kechely was the president and chief executive officer of Kechely Wealth Management. But before that, he was a partner in the Daubert and Butler Insurance Agency in Lincoln.
The other partners were Grand Island native Jim Daubert, Dennis Butler and Robert Haller. In addition to contributing to Stuhr Museum, the Daubert and Butler agency decided to buy a life insurance policy that would make Stuhr Museum the beneficiary. The $25,000 in proceeds would be paid to Stuhr when the youngest partner in the group died. That man turned out to be Kechely.
The donation makes the bank an endowed structure.
Because it was used to create an endowment, the $25,000 won’t be touched. But the earnings will be used for the upkeep, preservation and restoration of the bank building.
The Stuhr Museum Foundation had the “discretion to do with the funds as we saw fit,” said foundation Executive Director Bonnie Smith.
It is her team’s philosophy not to just randomly assign the funds. They “really wanted to work with the family to establish something that would be meaningful for them, that they would have something to come and visit,” Smith said.
“Certainly, we could have absorbed those funds into our operational expenses, and really it would have disappeared into the ether,” she said. “We chose not to do that because we want to make sure that that gift makes a lasting impact in perpetuity.”
About 45 people attended Friday afternoon’s ceremony. The ribbon was cut by Kechely’s only two children, Katherine and Rachel. Daubert, Butler and Haller were among the attendees, said Rhonda Weatherby of Hickman, who worked for Kechely for 27 and a half years.
In his remarks, Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler talked about the effort that’s made to keep the grounds historically accurate.
Most of the buildings were brought to Railroad Town from other locations, Hochstetler noted.
More than 100 years old, they weren’t designed to have hundreds of visitors troop through them every year. The bank and other buildings are artifacts, he said. Officials hope Stuhr Museum continues in perpetuity, but those plans could be jeopardized if the buildings aren’t maintained.
According to Kechely’s obituary, his Cornhusker spirit ran deep. In her talk, Smith said the Stuhr Foundation chose the bank “in the absence of a Husker-related structure in Railroad Town.”
Kechely never lived in Grand Island. But he loved Nebraska and its history, his daughters said. He was interested in the Indian caves in the southeastern part of the state.
Two of Kechely’s siblings also attended Friday’s ceremony — Mark Kechely of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Christine Parlier of Albuquerque, N.M. Their father, Robert D. Kechely, died Aug. 5 at the age of 91. He was a native of Odell.
Mark Kechely, 59, said his brother was a great outdoorsman.
“He taught me how to fish, how to hunt and how to be a man,” he said.
Parlier, 60, said her brother was very generous.
“He loved his family. He loved to socialize. He loved to have fun,” she said. He was also “a very intentional man. He had lots of dreams, and he would go after those dreams.”
Katherine Kechely, 24, talked about “how big his heart was” and “how much he cared about everybody.”
Her father loved football tailgating and would help family and friends.
“If anybody needed anything, he was always there for somebody,” she said.
“He just loved Nebraska and nature and hunting,” Katherine said. He had a kind heart, was a loving person and “just a great man.”
Weatherby said Kurt Kechely was very entrepreneurial, very driven, very generous and “feisty.”
Katherine and Rachel, 26, couldn’t recall visiting Stuhr Museum before Friday.
“So it’s been great to walk around and see everything,” Katherine said. “But we’re going to have to take a full day to come out and see this place.”
They now have a strong link to Railroad Town — a bank named after their father.