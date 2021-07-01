Stuhr Museum seeing record-breaking attendance this year

Stuhr Museum is seeing record-breaking attendance numbers so far this season.
The season is going “amazingly well,” Museum Director Chris Hochstetler said.
“It’s a big difference between now and not just a year ago, but comparatively speaking through the decades,” Hochstetler said. “We’re seeing the best attendance we’ve ever recorded.”
The museum has had 6,204 people visit since its Railroad Town opened May 1. This is 700 more visitors than the museum’s 21-year average, or a gain of 13%.
In June alone, the museum hosted 3,700 people.
“That equates to about 110 per day average right now that we’re running,” he said. “Our decades-long average, when you look at it, is about 60 per day. We’re running almost double what we’ve been running.”
Of those visitors in June, roughly 2,000 have been from Nebraska and the other 1,700 are out-of-state visitors.
“There are 45 different states represented just in the visits this month alone,” Hochstetler said. “Virtually every state in the union is represented.”
The museum has hosted 65 people from California, 79 from Colorado and 78 from Missouri, for example.
Karen Buettner, Stuhr marketing director, called the increase in attendance “exciting.”
“The support of visitors from near and far, as well as the local community, is what keeps us going, and we’re excited to serve them and see these new attendance records being set,” Buettner said. “We hope to see this momentum continue.”
Hochstetler attributes the success to improved and increased marketing efforts on the part of the museum.
“We have a new look, a new feel. There’s a difference on the campus. We have a new website, a new brand. We’ve done some pretty extensive outreach,” he said. “During COVID, we worked really hard to broaden our reach across the country and our social media followers really grew.”
Hochstetler has experienced this directly.
He recently met visitors from Oregon who were drawn there by the museum’s online posts, he said.
“She said to me, ‘I found you during the pandemic. I fell in love with your ‘Artifact a Day’ that you ran, and I shared it with all my friends. I told my husband that once we got through this pandemic, I’m going to go to that museum,’” Hochstetler said. “Sure enough, they showed up here about a week ago.”
Also inspiring greater attendance is an excitement for people to be free of the restrictions of the pandemic after more than a year.
“We are different than we were. We’ve undergone an institutional change. But I think it’s also that people are ready to get out of the house, and they’re hitting the road and traveling,” he said.
The rewards of such increased attraction to Grand Island and Hall County are many.
“Those people who are visiting our community and county are adding to the vibrancy of all this and to our economy,” Hochstetler said. “It’s up to us to take those on their initial visits here and make them want to return and keep them as return visitors. That’s what we’re working really hard on right now.”
He said he has personally enjoyed the increase in visitors.
“It’s nice to have a Monday where a couple of hundred people show up, when that used to be our weekend number,” Hochstetler said. “We’ve been getting Mondays and Tuesdays and Wednesdays that are just as good as our traditional Saturdays and Sundays, and it’s nice to have that influx of support.”
He added, “It’s an exciting time to be here at Stuhr Museum.”
This weekend, Stuhr Museum is hosting a Fourth of July celebration that will boast traditional events such as the anvil launch, along with activities and programs.
For more information, visit StuhrMuseum.org.