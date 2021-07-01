Stuhr Museum seeing record-breaking attendance this year

“The support of visitors from near and far, as well as the local community, is what keeps us going, and we’re excited to serve them and see these new attendance records being set,” Buettner said. “We hope to see this momentum continue.”

Hochstetler attributes the success to improved and increased marketing efforts on the part of the museum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a new look, a new feel. There’s a difference on the campus. We have a new website, a new brand. We’ve done some pretty extensive outreach,” he said. “During COVID, we worked really hard to broaden our reach across the country and our social media followers really grew.”

Hochstetler has experienced this directly.

He recently met visitors from Oregon who were drawn there by the museum’s online posts, he said.

“She said to me, ‘I found you during the pandemic. I fell in love with your ‘Artifact a Day’ that you ran, and I shared it with all my friends. I told my husband that once we got through this pandemic, I’m going to go to that museum,’” Hochstetler said. “Sure enough, they showed up here about a week ago.”

Also inspiring greater attendance is an excitement for people to be free of the restrictions of the pandemic after more than a year.