Stuhr Museum to transform farm machinery building into center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math-based learning

The farm machinery building has an adjacent storage area, which Hochstetler said Stuhr Museum hopes to use to expand the collection.

Since a number of the pieces of machinery in the building are steam-powered, he said the museum hopes to reimagine the space as a center for STEAM-based learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) where kids, parents and educators can experience the exhibit and “tinker in experiential activities that are STEAM-related that would connect it all together.”

Hochstetler said, in reimagining the farm machinery building as a STEAM-based learning center, Stuhr Museum hopes to add some outdoor activities and exhibits. Some pieces will need to be restored before they can be displayed.

“We want this to be a place on our campus where people can come and do things, rather than just see things,” he said.

“This will be a place where families can come and spend hours and hours together doing activities. To me, that resonates so much more and carries so much more weight.”

Hochstetler said the farm machinery building has a treadmill-powered washing machine children could work with to have a hands-on, STEAM-based learning experience.