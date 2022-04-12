Stuhr Museum will deliver visitor experience in ‘22

Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer has big plans for 2022.

A priority for the museum is offering the full breadth of experience visitors enjoyed before the coronavirus pandemic limited offerings starting in March 2020.

“It’s hard to imagine that we’re here in 2022 because the last two years have been so full of COVID that I guess in spite of that we’ve moved forward with various things and activities,” said Stuhr Museum Director Chris Hochstetler. “It’s been pretty impactful, I’d say.”

The year has started with two new features: The Glaciarium, an artificial ice skating rink, opened in time for last winter, and Stuhr Bistro.

Starting in February and going through April is the museum’s annual Wings Over the Platte art exhibit, celebrating the sandhill crane.

In 2022, Stuhr will focus more on the visitor experience, said Hochstetler.

“Some of the things we’re looking at now include, what can we do with technology to enhance visitor experience in 2022?” he said. “Are there ways that we can really bring to fruition, one of the things I had suggested when I first got here, things like augmented reality and QR codes? Things like providing electronic resources on the campus that will help guide people and help them with engaging with our exhibits at a deeper level.”

Hochstetler believes Stuhr will invest more in technology.

“You’ll start to see much more of that on the grounds,” he said. “Things like, people can check out self-guiding tour devices that will contain much more information about certain exhibits or features of Stuhr. Things like, can we get certain areas of the grounds mapped so we can use augmented reality to enhance the experience?”

More immersive activities are planned, particularly at Stuhr’s Railroad Town.

“This past almost two years it’s been tough to do that. Because of COVID we had to do away with some of our hands-on things,” said Hochstetler. “We want it to really become an immersive experience that is sensory-based, based on things like smell, taste, touch, sight, hearing. I think we’re going to be much more intentional about that sensory experience in Railroad Town.”

Hochstetler also wants to bring back activities not seen at Stuhr since the start of the pandemic, especially family activities, including history-inspired outdoor games.

“We’ve specifically been having our interpretive staff work with our education staff to develop games for our visitors to be able to play as families in Railroad Town that would be historically accurate, that would be fun, but would also help to concrete family memories of Stuhr Museum and making them want to come back,” he said.

In the same way, Stuhr is reimagining its food service.

Along with the new bistro and ability to cater high-end events, Stuhr wants to expand its food experiences into Railroad Town.

“We’re going to wrap all of that food service into the culinary services department in an effort to really raise the quality of the offerings we have across the entire campus for food,” said Hochstetler. “That’s things like grab-and-go type things, items in Railroad Town that may be more nutritious, more tasteful, more exciting than just the traditional hot dog and potato chips or popcorn.”

Stuhr’s food services also could draw inspiration from history.

“One of the things I’d like to try is, when our interpretive staff cooks in the home, and they may cook something that was done in a period way, we’d have the same offering for the public to taste in our food service areas, so people can get a more complete experience,” Hochstetler said.

Stuhr’s arboretum is also getting a boost.

“It’s been kind of a pass-through from the main building into Railroad Town,” said Hochstetler. “I’d like to focus on that arboretum and say, ‘what kind of programming can we bring to the arboretum that will engage people? What kind of improvements and cleanup can we bring to the arboretum that will make it an even more beautiful place to spend time in 2022?’”

The Glaciarium is already a success for Stuhr.

“We have consistent attendance at the ice rink,” said Hochstetler. “We’re running about 10 times the weekly attendance that we have had any previous winter. I think that’s a combination of the Glaciarium and the programming we’re doing.”

Hochstetler wants to grow the presence of the Glaciarium to provide more traditional holiday offerings at Stuhr, with a holiday market and lighting.

“I think we can concentrate that down in the area where the Glaciarium is and give people a total holiday experience there, versus just skating,” he said.

Through 2022, reroofing and refurbishments started in 2021 in Railroad Town will continue in order to better ensure those buildings remain pristine.

A major restoration project will be Stuhr’s Taylor House.

“Our goal is to have that restoration pretty much 90% complete by the start of summer,” said Hochstetler. “Taylor House should be one of those places that we can unveil this year as a new addition to Railroad Town for people to enjoy.”

The visitor experience is key to Stuhr’s success, Hochstetler said.

“The visitor is the heart of what we do here,” he said, “and all of the improvements we’re going to be making in 2022 really focus on the visitor and trying to give the visitor the most complete experience possible.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.