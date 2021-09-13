Stuhr Museum's Harvest Fair part of timeless celebration of fall and agriculture

On Tuesday, Husker Harvest Days begins it 44th year as a showcase of what’s new in the world of agriculture. But the roots of Husker Harvest Days goes back centuries as people always celebrated fall, a time when agriculture yields its seasonal bounty.
That same type of celebration was true in 1891 in central Nebraska, as farmers and rural communities celebrated the annual harvest.
During the weekend, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island celebrated Harvest Fair on the grounds of the Glade Mill in Railroad Town.
The fair features all types of amusements to entertain the townsfolk and people from the surrounding countryside.
A hospitality tent featured arts and crafts on display. Visitors also had the opportunity to have a photo taken of them with the Man-in-the-Moon; take part in midway games; hear their fortunes from Madame Wanda and see the World’s Most Gullible Person. Farm equipment from the period was on display.
Making a special appearance at the Harvest Fair was Professor Lysander B. Jones and his Traveling Medicine Show and Musicale, with Jones taking every opportunity to peddle his “Natural Herb & Healthy Elixir.”
Jones claimed his natural elixir is good for many curable disease, such “brain troubles,” headaches, nervous debility, and memory problems and sleeplessness.
On the bottle, Jones claims his elixir is “safe and reliable” with 20 years of proven effectiveness.
Medicine shows, popular in the United States primarily between 1850 and 1930, were traveling groups that put on performances and entertainment acts interspersed with sales pitches peddling miracle cures, elixirs and other various products of a dubious nature, according to cultureandcommunication.org
During his visit to Railroad Town, Professor Jones also had one eye open for the community’s Temperance League whose members were suspicious of the “dubious nature” of his elixir.
In many ways, little has changed since the era of Professor Jones’ medicine show. While there are better regulations of “elixars” and better science in the medicines that are prescribed, still people suffer from the same ailments of 1891 and some seek the “natural elixars” peddled online that claim, same as Professor Jones, to use of the healing powers of Mother Nature to cure what ails you.
In addition to Professor Jones, a Shakespearean actor and a strong man were on hand to entertain the crowd. Portraying Professor Jones was Stuhr’s historical interpretor Aaron Levering. Wayne Anson was the Shakespearean actor and Will Abood was the strong man.
Levering said the peddler’s wagon was that era’s mobile pharmacy.
“I am selling a product made of natural herbs and acts as a healthy elixir,” he said.
Levering said what drew the people to his medicine wagon were the entertainers who warmed the crowd before it was time of Professor Jones to make his pitch for his “natural elixar.”
That magic elixar was supposed to give a person strength, improve their memory and bring a healthy new confidence to their lives.
“It’s advertised to cure all sorts of illnesses and cure for all ills,” Levering said.
According to Wikipedia, “They usually promoted “miracle elixirs” (sometimes referred to as snake oil), which, it was claimed, had the ability to cure disease, smooth wrinkles, remove stains, prolong life or cure any number of common ailments.”
In an article on WebMD, “Doctors used arsenic and mercury to treat syphilis before the introduction of penicillin in the 1940s. One company sold heroin tablets to relieve asthmasymptoms. Cocaine drops for toothache came on the market after doctors discovered its pain-relieving qualities. One Belgian company even promoted cocaine throat lozenges as ‘indispensable for singers, teachers and orators.’ Dentists and surgeons also used cocaine as an anesthetic.”
According to the article, “While doctors of the late 1800s considered these drugs legitimate, a whole range of shady patent medicines, sometimes called ‘nostrums,’ also flourished during that period.”
During the 1930s through the 1950s, it wasn’t uncommon to see the sign “doctor recommended” on a pack of cigarettes. Now a pack of cigarettes has the label about the negative health consequences of cigarette smoking
A lot of those “nostrums” turned up at traveling medicine shows like Professor Jones’.
But pain is pain, today or back in 1891, and people looked for cures, whether it is the unregulated use of cocaine and heroin during the days of the traveling medicine show or today’s problem of opioid abuse that plagues modern health care.
In recent years, FDA has warned companies about marketing unapproved cannabidiol products with unsubstantiated claims to treat cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, opioid withdrawal, pain and pet anxiety.
“People looked for cures back then and there were many quacks,” Levering said.
