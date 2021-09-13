Stuhr Museum's Harvest Fair part of timeless celebration of fall and agriculture

“I am selling a product made of natural herbs and acts as a healthy elixir,” he said.

Levering said what drew the people to his medicine wagon were the entertainers who warmed the crowd before it was time of Professor Jones to make his pitch for his “natural elixar.”

That magic elixar was supposed to give a person strength, improve their memory and bring a healthy new confidence to their lives.

“It’s advertised to cure all sorts of illnesses and cure for all ills,” Levering said.

According to Wikipedia, “They usually promoted “miracle elixirs” (sometimes referred to as snake oil), which, it was claimed, had the ability to cure disease, smooth wrinkles, remove stains, prolong life or cure any number of common ailments.”

In an article on WebMD, “Doctors used arsenic and mercury to treat syphilis before the introduction of penicillin in the 1940s. One company sold heroin tablets to relieve asthmasymptoms. Cocaine drops for toothache came on the market after doctors discovered its pain-relieving qualities. One Belgian company even promoted cocaine throat lozenges as ‘indispensable for singers, teachers and orators.’ Dentists and surgeons also used cocaine as an anesthetic.”