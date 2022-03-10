Styx, REO Speedwagon's summer tour to stop at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl

LINCOLN — Four years ago, REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour, and the two acts have just announced they’ll hit the road again this coming summer with special guest George Thorogood and The Destroyers for the Live & UnZoomed tour.

The Styx and REO Speedwagon headlining tour comes to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 10. The event is rescheduled from a previously announced date of May 13.

Tickets start at $52 (plus fees) and are available through Ticketmaster.

Other concerts announced for Pinewood Bowl include: Earth Wind and Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; and Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2.

Pinewood Bowl was dedicated in 1947 to the men and women who lost their lives in World War II, and whose names were sealed in the bronze plaque on the entrance walkway. Pinewood Bowl Theater is a picturesque venue nestled in the heart of Lincoln’s 1,200 acre Pioneers Park.

Surrounded by the natural beauty of evergreens, the venue offers a night under the stars like no other. Pinewood Bowl Theater serves the local population of 285,000 and can accommodate up to 5,500 guests for both reserved and general admission performances.

More information available online at www.pinewoodbowltheater.com