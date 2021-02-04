Substitute for tissue no longer an issue: Grand Island wastewater treatment plant staff advise residents to watch what they flush

During the height of the pandemic last year, some Grand Island residents flushed paper towels down the toilet after running out of toilet paper.
That doesn’t sit well with the folks at the wastewater treatment plant, because those materials and others were clogging the sewer lines.
It wasn’t a big problem. People in Grand Island are pretty good about following the rules, said Jeremy Rogers, wastewater regulatory compliance manager.
A collection crew “goes out and cleans the system periodically, and they always find that stuff in the system,” Rogers said.
But the issue was probably a little greater last year, he said. More recently, it “seems to have calmed down more.”
To prevent backups and clogs, “only water and toilet paper and human waste products should be flushed down the toilet,” Rogers said.
One thing you should not flush are large quantities of medications. Certain medications “can upset our biological process that we use to treat the water,” he said.
Other items that should not be flushed:
— Oil and grease.
— Paints and hazardous chemicals.
— Diaper wipes or any other wipes or cleaning cloths.
— Disposable diapers.
— Tampons, tampon tubes or minipads.
— Bandages.
— Cotton balls and cotton swabs.
— Condoms.
In Grand Island, stormwater runs untreated to the Wood River. Stormwater consists of rain, melted snow and ground water that’s pumped out of basements with sump pumps. Some of it goes to Morris Creek and other directions. But it all eventually ends up in the Platte River.
Sewer lines, meanwhile, run separately to the wastewater treatment plant.
The wastewater treatment plant has multiple physical and biological processes that treat the water “to remove a lot of the bacteria and hazardous items, and then we treat it. It has to meet certain standards set by the EPA and the state, and then we are allowed to discharge it back to the river,” Rogers said.
About 10 treatment or cleaning steps are taken before wastewater is discharged. One of them is odor control.
Public Works Director John Collins said the capacity of wastewater lines is very small compared with stormwater lines.
So, if water from basements was sent into wastewater lines, they would fill up very quickly and overload the system, Collins said.
According to the city’s website, the wastewater plant is operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, except for occasional downtimes for maintenance or special cleaning.
The plant is operated and managed by 27 full-time employees. The city maintains more than 225 miles of sewer collection pipelines and 14 lift stations. The latter pump sewage to the treatment plant.
Ten million gallons of sewage are treated a day.
Most of the sewage does not come from residential customers. “Seventy percent of the plant’s sewage comes from our top 10 customers,” according to the website.