Substitute for tissue no longer an issue: Grand Island wastewater treatment plant staff advise residents to watch what they flush

During the height of the pandemic last year, some Grand Island residents flushed paper towels down the toilet after running out of toilet paper.

That doesn’t sit well with the folks at the wastewater treatment plant, because those materials and others were clogging the sewer lines.

It wasn’t a big problem. People in Grand Island are pretty good about following the rules, said Jeremy Rogers, wastewater regulatory compliance manager.

A collection crew “goes out and cleans the system periodically, and they always find that stuff in the system,” Rogers said.

But the issue was probably a little greater last year, he said. More recently, it “seems to have calmed down more.”

To prevent backups and clogs, “only water and toilet paper and human waste products should be flushed down the toilet,” Rogers said.

One thing you should not flush are large quantities of medications. Certain medications “can upset our biological process that we use to treat the water,” he said.

Other items that should not be flushed:

— Oil and grease.

— Paints and hazardous chemicals.