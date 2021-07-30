Suicide prevention training planned Aug. 6 in Grand Island

A free QPR suicide prevention training session will be conducted Aug. 6 at Grand Island.

The session will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library.

The presenter will be Jill Schubauer of Region 3 Behavioral Health Services. The mission of QPR — Question. Persuade. Refer. — is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. QPR will train people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

Space is limited to 50 people. Register by Aug. 3 by emailing Naomi@cncaa.info.

This training is sponsored by the Hall County Community Collaborative and Region 3 Behavioral Health Services. It will be hosted by Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions.