 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suicide prevention training planned Aug. 6 in Grand Island
0 comments

Suicide prevention training planned Aug. 6 in Grand Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A free QPR suicide prevention training session will be conducted Aug. 6 at Grand Island.

The session will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library.

The presenter will be Jill Schubauer of Region 3 Behavioral Health Services. The mission of QPR — Question. Persuade. Refer. — is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. QPR will train people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

Space is limited to 50 people. Register by Aug. 3 by emailing Naomi@cncaa.info.

This training is sponsored by the Hall County Community Collaborative and Region 3 Behavioral Health Services. It will be hosted by Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back on the history of space exploration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts