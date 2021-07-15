Summer is prime time for schools searching for substitute teachers

It’s still summer, but the search for substitute teachers has started.
It happens summer lends itself to becoming a substitute teacher.
“For paras and folks who want to substitute at a district in the fall, the time is now,” said Abie Ott, director of the Educational Planning and Faculty Resource Center at Central Community College.
Nebraska has one of the most stringent systems of requirements for substitute teachers, said Jennie Benson, Nebraska State Education Association president. This makes summer a good time to prepare for the upcoming school year.
“Now is a good time to get certified and make sure your certification is up-to-date,” Benson said.
According to David Jespersen, Nebraska Department of Education public information officer, statewide there are more than 2,500 individuals with state substitute teacher permits.
Work in any district
“A State Substitute Permit… (allows) them to work at any Nebraska school district for an unlimited number of days,” Jespersen explained.
The NDE requires state permit holders to have a baccalaureate degree, complete a teacher education program at a state-approved college or university and complete a human relations training requirement.
Another option is a local substitute permit. According to NDE, more than 5,000 individuals hold a local permit. That permit in Nebraska restricts a substitute teacher to serve one school district, with a maximum 90 days working in that district.
Jespersen said, “Someone with a Local Substitute Permit must meet the minimum requirements of having 60 college credit hours, a human relations course and a letter from a superintendent requesting the permit.”
The sooner, the better
The sooner and more complete an application is submitted to NDE, the better, he said.
“The certification team is pretty busy year round just because of the amount of applications they get for teachers and subs each year. Summer is busier just because of graduating college students and retired teachers getting ready to sub instead of working full time,” Jespersen said.
Ott said CCC is trying to help people get their certification — particularly local permits. One way is by offering CCC’s human relations awareness course, which was brought about in late 2020 and is being taught online yet this summer. It satisfies the human relations course requirement for certification.
There are additional academic resources, she said, including instructional technology for teachers, a section of which is underway this summer.
“If a student has not successfully completed a professional education course as part of their 60 college credits required for certification, they can take one of the following education courses at CCC: EDUC 1110 Introduction to Professional Education and EDUC 2590 Instructional Technology for Teachers,” Ott said.
While not exclusively for paraeducators, she said the classes are good fits to paraeducators.
“We have found that many of our students are already actively serving their local schools as paraeducators,” Ott said. “Their possession of a local substitute certificate allows them to sub in their district’s classrooms without interruption.”
Continuity important
That continuity is becoming increasingly important, Benson said.
“Our teaching population is getting younger so we need more long-term substitutes,” she said.
School districts prefer having the same substitute for these assignments, said Natalie Nielsen, Northwest Public Schools business manager. “They will ask for the same substitute in their classroom each time.”
“When we think of the classrooms of today there are so many more issues that need to be dealt with,” said Wayne Stelk, Grand Island Public Schools executive director of human resources.
Among them, Stelk said, are student stressors and addressing social and emotional needs.
The paraeducators-as-subs scenario helps address those student needs, Ott said.
“Paraeducators have established relationships with students and colleagues within the schools,” she said.
Nielsen said colleague support also can make a difference in substitute success.
“We have great students and wonderful administrators to help with any classroom management they might need,” she said.
Becoming a substitute teacher is perhaps easiest for those already involved in teaching, Jespersen said.
“It is important to note that anyone with an active administrative or teaching certificate can be a substitute teacher and does not need a substitute permit,” he said.
Becoming more difficult
Even considering there are three pathways to becoming certified, finding a substitute teacher is becoming increasingly difficult.
With a staff as sizable as that of Grand Island Public Schools, that can be an exceptional challenge, Stelk said.
“We have over 800 certified staff,” he said. “With that number of people it’s inevitable throughout the year there will be teachers who will be out of the classroom.”
In its high school alone, Northwest Public Schools finds it needs an average of five or six substitute teachers a day — eight or nine during sports seasons, Nielsen said.
“We do have a shortage of subs, especially during the busy sports season when we have multiple coaches out on the same day,” she said.
Many school districts — GIPS and Northwest included — are offering incentives to substitute teachers. GIPS recently increased its substitute teacher pay. There is also incentive pay for substitutes who regularly sub for the district.
“We all compete for the same pool of substitute candidates. We do anything we can to cause people to say, ‘I’m going to look at Grand Island first,’” Stelk said.
Long-term substitutes also have monetary incentives at Northwest, Nielsen said.
“We feel like those subs have added duties that are past 4 p.m.,” she said.
Over the summer, Northwest is also periodically offering orientation sessions for substitute teachers in an effort to introduce them to the district.
Current employees are also encouraged to pitch in, Nielsen added. “Because we are having issues finding substitutes we are offering our staff, if they sub on their planning period eight times, an extra personal day or stipend.”
If a substitute teacher isn’t available, there are few options. Stelk related a worst-case scenario: If there is an elementary class with five sections, one section’s teacher is absent and a substitute cannot be found, the teacher-less section will be split up and divided between the remaining four sections.
“We really rely on our substitutes to keep learning moving forward,” Stelk said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.