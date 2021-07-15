Summer is prime time for schools searching for substitute teachers

In its high school alone, Northwest Public Schools finds it needs an average of five or six substitute teachers a day — eight or nine during sports seasons, Nielsen said.

“We do have a shortage of subs, especially during the busy sports season when we have multiple coaches out on the same day,” she said.

Many school districts — GIPS and Northwest included — are offering incentives to substitute teachers. GIPS recently increased its substitute teacher pay. There is also incentive pay for substitutes who regularly sub for the district.

“We all compete for the same pool of substitute candidates. We do anything we can to cause people to say, ‘I’m going to look at Grand Island first,’” Stelk said.

Long-term substitutes also have monetary incentives at Northwest, Nielsen said.

“We feel like those subs have added duties that are past 4 p.m.,” she said.

Over the summer, Northwest is also periodically offering orientation sessions for substitute teachers in an effort to introduce them to the district.