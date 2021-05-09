Summer marks return to normal, whatever that is

You can think you know what is coming your way and then — bam! Two more babies than you expected.

I’m not sure what sort of summer a woman from Mali will have this year, except I suspect it may include a record-number of diaper changes.

Ultrasounds showed that she was pregnant with seven children, but on Tuesday she gave birth to five girls and four boys.

Those old enough to remember will agree with me that giving birth shouldn’t fill up the “Brady Bunch” squares in one single instance.

But if you prepared for seven children, will having two more leave you shorthanded on supplies? I’m guessing that mom would average about 38 minutes of sleep each day, with seven babies or with nine.

I’m not jealous at all. I’m happy with my two daughters, happily born a couple of years apart.

Yet my normal keeps changing, too. Somehow I got talked from living in a pet-free house for a long time into a one-cat house, then into a two-cat house and now our summer will include a ... frog?