Summer of Gatsby: Stuhr Museum's exhibit celebrates Grand Island of the 1920s

The “Summer of Gatsby” has started.

Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, for its summer exhibit, is illustrating 1920s Grand Island through the prose of American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby.”

“It’s a hundred years this year since the year the book was set in, which is the summer of 1922, so we figured what better way to honor this historic piece of literature, part of the canon, than to have this exhibit,” said Curator Robb Nelson.

The exhibit references the book via artifacts, exhibits and memories from the people of Hall County and the Central Nebraska area.

“You can follow the story of the book with those experiences by local residents,” said Nelson. “You don’t have to live in New York City to have those same experiences from the Roaring 20s.”

Stuhr Marketing Director Karen Hurst called the exhibit a great choice to launch the summer and inspire community engagement.

“It’s a great way to tie history to the present day, and being able to show that story through our local history here in Grand Island is a cool thing our museum is able to do,” she said. “We’d love to have the whole community come out and see the exhibit and learn about their past.”

Displayed on the museum’s first floor is a 1925 Ford Model T touring car, which is not incongruous.

“While the story is about 1922, the book came out in 1925, so this would have been your typical car on the roads of Hall County the year the book came out,” said Nelson. “There’s a big car culture within the book, so we wanted to incorporate a car.”

Moving the car into the museum proved easier than would have been believed.

“We got it in without even a scuff on the wall,” said Nelson. “It’s going to be a great part of this exhibit, but also draw attention to our great automobile collection that’s in our STEAM learning center.”

A baby grand piano from the same period is, according to its oral history, one that actor Henry Fonda may have used at one time.

“There is that local connection,” said Nelson. “He didn’t live here very long, just a few months, but we were fortunate enough to acquire that piano as a donation.”

Many more artifacts of the period wait on the second floor.

Nelson asks visitors to start at the gallery’s east side, at the building front, to follow along with the story itself.

Quotes printed on the walls from the novel illustrate local history, which also illustrates the characters of the novel.

Like Jordan Baker, a competitive golfer in the novel, Grand Island resident Ezra Meeker is shown golfing in 1922.

To match Dr. Eckleburg’s ever-peering spectacles, there are print ads from local Grand Island optometrist Dr. Max Egge of the same period.

There are home-hotel scenes, with furnishings and other components from the area, such as an antique radio, elegant period outfits, and even artifacts of the popular “smoking culture.”

An ornate chandelier, originally of the Grand Island First National Bank, is on display.

A history of the jazz age and its big orchestra music is joined by music played over speakers and displays of instruments played locally at the time.

The novel’s famous last line, “So we beat on, boats against the current,” is illustrated with an image of Grand Island resident Margaret Howell rowing with friends at Schimmer’s Lake in 1916.

It is a canny choice for Stuhr’s summer opening, as a “back to normal” atmosphere pervades locally following the COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2020.

“I’ve been the lead curator on the exhibits here for about three years and I think this has been my favorite one,” said Nelson. “I’m a fan of this era and this book. The prose of Fitzgerald is really great, and you can puzzle over it endlessly.”

He added, “I hope everyone likes it. I think there’s something for everyone.”

For more information about this and other offerings, visit https://stuhrmuseum.org.

