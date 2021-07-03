Summer programming: two Grand Island ‘schools’ of thought

What defines a “summer break”?
If you pose the question to Grand Island Public Schools and Grand Island Central Catholic staff, you will get two different answers.
Ashley Tomjack, executive director of curriculum, instruction, assessment, and professional learning at GIPS, said their types of summer programming, which are similar to a day camp, number in the dozens.
“It’s pretty phenomenal all the programs we offer … just the experiences and the access to have some experiences they might not have over the summer,” Tomjack said.
Optional programming conducted at GIPS campuses this summer includes Summer Academy for the district’s middle school students. Ultimately, Summer Academy’s aim is to battle summer learning loss (“summer slide”), helping students maintain skills learned during the previous school year, as well as master essential standards and participate in special reading experiences.
The activities and subjects covered in GIPS’s programs are carefully curated, Tomjack said.
“Our goal is to make sure there is continuity over the summer,” she said. “State standards are really at the forefront.”
The district also offers summer programming for English language learners and has activities under the umbrella of the program operating under a federal GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) grant.
Tomjack said GIPS’s summer enrichment programs aren’t necessarily about studying.
“We’re also looking at things like student well-being,” she said. “We try to build in some fun as well as academics.”
Late last week students at Westridge Middle School wrapped up their school-guided Summer Academy. Their last day involved testing bridges made during a math activity and sampling Chinese snack foods as a follow-up to stories read in English language arts class that focused on Chinese culture.
Summer enrichment programs seem beneficial — benign at worst. But some educators see little value in having students involved in activities all summer. In a Harvard Graduate School of Education interview, Challenge Success co-founder Denise Pope said summer shouldn’t be about keeping kids busy, particularly in organized, orchestrated settings.
“We know that kids need a break,” Pope said. “They need time for free, unstructured play. They need downtime. They need time to be not in an adult-driven or an adult-led situation; they need time for kids to lead and take initiative and create their own games and play and be with nature.”
Pope’s thoughts on what a student’s summer should look like align with Grand Island Central Catholic School’s summer philosophy. Janelle Armstrong, marketing manager for GICC, said, “(Grand Island Central Catholic) students performed at a high level all school year, and as a school we value the downtime they get over summer break to recharge.”
GICC takes the makeup of its student body into consideration as well, Armstrong said.
“Since Central Catholic is a middle school and high school, there’s less concern about digression over the summer than at the elementary level,” she said.
GIPS has summer enrichment programming at all grade levels: there are 12 elementary school programs, 11 middle school programs and seven programs for Grand Island Senior High students.
Socializing and bonding with both classmates and teachers are important to these programs, Tomjack said — even if the program is facilitated by a teacher not necessarily from the student’s classroom.
“They get to meet and get to know another positive adult figure,” she said.
That said, summer slide still looms large. Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), a not-for-profit that specializes in education assessment tools, reported a study of students in first through eighth grades. The study found that over summer break the average student lost 17% to 34% of the previous school year’s learning gains.
Armstrong said many GICC students are combatting summer learning loss independently.
“We know multiple students at all grade levels are independently attending camps in academic and exploratory areas, as well as completing college courses during the break,” she said. “Crusaders utilize summer educational opportunities for advancement, not necessarily for retention.”
There is no one-size-fits-all scenario for school-based summer enrichment, said Dr. Emily Decker, a physician at Primary Care Pediatrics Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
In an online article, Decker advised to “ask is if your child is feeling burned out from the prior school year.”
“It’s important to check in with your child and find a program that they are excited about, knowing that breaks are an important part of not feeling burned out,” she said. “Studies show that kids learn more effectively when they are excited and engaged.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.