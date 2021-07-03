Summer programming: two Grand Island ‘schools’ of thought

Tomjack said GIPS’s summer enrichment programs aren’t necessarily about studying.

“We’re also looking at things like student well-being,” she said. “We try to build in some fun as well as academics.”

Late last week students at Westridge Middle School wrapped up their school-guided Summer Academy. Their last day involved testing bridges made during a math activity and sampling Chinese snack foods as a follow-up to stories read in English language arts class that focused on Chinese culture.

Summer enrichment programs seem beneficial — benign at worst. But some educators see little value in having students involved in activities all summer. In a Harvard Graduate School of Education interview, Challenge Success co-founder Denise Pope said summer shouldn’t be about keeping kids busy, particularly in organized, orchestrated settings.

“We know that kids need a break,” Pope said. “They need time for free, unstructured play. They need downtime. They need time to be not in an adult-driven or an adult-led situation; they need time for kids to lead and take initiative and create their own games and play and be with nature.”