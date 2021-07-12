 Skip to main content
Sunday accident causes minor injuries
Sunday accident causes minor injuries

Accident 1

The Independent/Jeff Bahr

Grand Island Police officer Jesse Parker and Sgt. Kevin Sheeks look over a Ford Escape that wound up in a soybean field Sunday afternoon along 13th Street. The one-vehicle accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m., east of the roundabout at 13th Street and North Road.

The Escape was driven by 23-year-old Enrique Martinez of Grand Island, who was the only occupant. Martinez, who was heading west on 13th, told police he swerved to avoid an animal and ran into a utility pole. One of his tires caught in the soft dirt and flipped the vehicle onto its roof. He received only minor injuries.

“At a minimum, he’ll be cited for careless driving,” Sheeks said.

