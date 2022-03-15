 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Sunday accident in downtown Grand Island claims life of woman, 52

  • 0
Fourth Street fatality

Grand Island Fire and Police departments responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at 3:15 p.m. Sunday that halted traffic at the intersection of Pine and Fourth Street. GIPD reported one fatality. 

 Independent/Brandon Summers

An accident involving a vehicle claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman on Sunday at Fourth and Pine streets, according to a Grand Island Police Department report.

At roughly 3:15 p.m., a 29-year-old driver was heading eastbound on Fourth Street and stopped at the light, blocking the intersection.

The woman was attempting to cross Fourth Street when the driver backed up and she was struck. She died from her injuries at the scene, according to GIPD.

Those involved are not being identified yet by the Independent as an investigation continues.

No criminal charges have been filed.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Voznesensk resists Russian takeover: City occupied 3 days, now freed and preparing to defend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts