Sunday accident in downtown Grand Island claims life of woman, 52

An accident involving a vehicle claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman on Sunday at Fourth and Pine streets, according to a Grand Island Police Department report.

At roughly 3:15 p.m., a 29-year-old driver was heading eastbound on Fourth Street and stopped at the light, blocking the intersection.

The woman was attempting to cross Fourth Street when the driver backed up and she was struck. She died from her injuries at the scene, according to GIPD.

Those involved are not being identified yet by the Independent as an investigation continues.

No criminal charges have been filed.