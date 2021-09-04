Sunday barbecue to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Mr. Habitat contestant Don Deitemeyer will be serving up barbecue and all the fixings during a Sunday event to benefit Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

“Weee-Doggy” (as Deitemeyer describes it) will begin at 11 a.m. at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum. The menu will feature Uncle Jed’s Pulled Pork, Aunt Pearl’s Calico Beans and Grannie’s Pie Crust Cinnamon Rolls for a $10 donation per person. The meals will be takeout only and will be served until the food runs out.

Deitemeyer and four other Mr. Habitat contestants are all former contestants who have formed an “all-star” lineup for 2021. Each raises money for Habitat with $1 equaling one vote. Mr. Habitat will be crowned on Sept. 14.

For more information about the Mr. Habitat competition or Habitat for Humanity, call 308-385-5510 or email info@gihabitat.org