Sunday fire on Sagewood Ave. leaves garage and two cars charred

Fire on Sagewood

Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman said occupants were cooking in the garage, when the burner ignited nearby combustibles.

 Independent/Jessica Votipka

Sunday afternoon a fire west of Highway 281 and just south of West 13th Street left a garage and two cars charred.

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a call around 12:30 Sunday afternoon at 1115 Sagewood Avenue.

According to Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman, upon arrival the garage front was fully engulfed.

Two adults and two children reside in the home, but Stutzman said he was unsure who was at the residence at the time. No injuries were reported.

Stutzman said occupants were cooking in the garage, when the burner ignited nearby combustibles, then damaging the garage, a car within the garage and a vehicle parked outside.

All four of GIFD’s stations responded to the blaze, which Stutzman said was extinguished in about 15 minutes. The house’s living quarters sustained some light smoke damage, he said.

Stutzman said damages were estimated to be $80,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Reporter

