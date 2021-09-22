Sunshine on tap for this weekend’s 18th annual Junk Jaunt

ORD — Like the Energizer Bunny, Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt keeps going and going.
The 18th annual 300-mile yard sale runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some 570 vendors will sell wares along the route, which stretches from Grand Island 150 miles west to Broken Bow, Halsey, Brewster and Dunning and back in a circle along Highways 2, 91 and 11.
Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt is nearly 500 miles of garage sales, collectibles, antiques, vintage items, food and fun. Shoppers can find old dishes, furniture, clothing, toys, farm equipment, books, Christmas trees and more. Some vendors offer hot soup, hot dogs, cookies, desserts and coffee, too.
“I think it’s going to be great. We sold out of our Shopper Guides in the office. The only rules are like our motto says: ‘You are only limited by your imagination and the law,’” said Dianne Wiberg, the general coordinator since 2016.
The Junk Jaunt, always held the fourth full weekend in September, has 35 towns participating in nine counties: Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Greeley, Valley, Custer, Sherman and Howard.
Tiny pieces of Buffalo and Hall counties join in, too: Ravenna, located on Highway 2 on the county’s north edge, and the portion of Hall County that sits north of I-80, including Grand Island, Alda and Wood River.
Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, just 438 vendors participated, but 132 additional vendors registered this year, Wiberg said. Most are veteran sellers, but some are new. Also, many antique dealers participate at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow.
The popular Shopper’s Guide, which lists every sale site on the route, has sold out. A few hard copies remain for sale for $10 in a few towns throughout the region. The Shoppers Guide can be downloaded online for $10, Wiberg said.
Also back this year is the popular Passport Program. Passports are located inside the Shopper’s Guide. Shoppers can get their passports stamped at one site in each town marked with a bright sign and a big black asterisk. After the Junk Jaunt, they mail their completed passports to the Nebraska Junk Jaunt office in Ord.
A drawing will be held in late October, with a prize of $150 for one shopper who visited at least 16 towns; $100 for a shopper who visited 10-15 towns, and $50 for a shopper who stopped at up to nine towns.
The Junk Jaunt was launched by the Loup River Scenic Byway Committee in 2004 as a way to promote central Nebraska. That first year, 1,000 shoppers visited 75 sale sites in 35 towns. The next year, the committee produced its first professionally printed Shopper’s Guide. By its third year, the Jaunt was off and running.
By 2014, the sale’s 10th year, the Junk Jaunt had 700 registered vendors. By 2017, that number climbed to 720. Registered vendors have dropped a bit since then, especially due to COVID, but many people along the route hold sales but do not register, which requires a $35 fee.
In 2011 and 2012, license plate surveys and guest books tallied 20,000 shoppers from 34 states, including Hawaii, along with several Canadian provinces and a few foreign countries.
Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s are predicted for the weekend, which makes Wiberg smile.
“So far it looks like it will be a really nice crowd,” she said.