Superfortress lands in Hastings

Hastings Municipal Airport last hosted the state air show in 2005.

In 2019, the airport hosted the Experimental Aircraft Association trimotor event.

The arrival of the superfortress is a special treat for the Hastings community, Kuhr said.

“I’m excited to let people see it and see history in our airport,” he said.

Readying to host the World War II aircraft took much work and coordination, Kuhr said.

“Normally, it goes to a lot of bigger airports,” he said. “It does hit some smaller bluffs. I think Scottsbluff later this year will get the only other one, which is Fifi. We’re the only one I believe that gets this, unless it goes to Lincoln later.”

Hastings Council Member Ted Schroeder, the city liaison for the airport, called the visiting B-29 a great honor for the city.

Originally, a B-17 was scheduled, but it couldn’t make it.

“We lucked out to get Doc because an Oklahoma show canceled and we got coordinated with them to bring Doc here to Hastings instead,” Schroeder said.

Such events are important, he said.