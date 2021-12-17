Supplies being collected in Grand Island for Kentucky tornado victims

Supplies are being collected in Grand Island to take to victims of last weekend’s tornadoes at Mayfield, Ky.

The disaster relief drive began Thursday evening and will run through this weekend in the parking lot of the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave. It’s being conducted by the Grand Island chapter of American Legion Riders.

Greg Martin, commander of the chapter, said Sunrise Express has donated the use of a truck, trailer and two drivers to take the supplies to Mayfield.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Saturday and probably Sunday. The trailer will remain in place until it’s full.

The items needed are soy baby formula, baby food, diapers, hygiene products, water, extension cords, socks, underwear, first aid kits, screws, nails and other building supplies.

Monetary donations also are being accepted.

For more information, call Martin at 308-370-1202.