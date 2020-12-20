Support from faith, family, friends keeps Jacey Yarns going in lung cancer fight

While she was in Omaha, she had to leave her son home alone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her mother and stepdad, who live in Grand Island, had COVID-19 at the same time. Normally, Hunter stays with them when his mom is gone.

When Yarns was in the hospital, Hunter called her to proudly report that he had made bacon on his own. It was a little crispy, but he did it.

“So he’s had to do some growing up real fast,” Yarns said.

“But he has such amazing teachers and principal at Northwest. They were always checking on him, always talking to him,” she said. “They have really taken Hunter under their wing. It’s almost like he has a whole bunch of moms and dads at the school. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Lung cancer is not supposed to be hereditary, but Yarns isn’t so sure. Her father and brother both died of lung cancer.

Doctors told her father he had six months to live. He lasted seven.

“And my brother passed away within a month,” she said of Kelly Shipps, who was 59.

Yarns’ grandkids keep her busy. Because of COVID-19, she couldn’t go many places. “So we stay in touch with FaceTime. Thank God for that,” she said.