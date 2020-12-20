Support from faith, family, friends keeps Jacey Yarns going in lung cancer fight

On May 1, 2019, Jacey Yarns was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer. On Nov. 11 last year, doctors removed the top of her left lung.
On Oct. 29 of this year, Yarns, who is from Grand Island, had part of her liver removed along with two lymph nodes from her pancreas. On top of everything else, she was hospitalized last month with COVID-19.
Yarns, who will turn 54 on Jan. 10, is the mother of four, three of whom are grown. Her youngest, 17-year-old Hunter Wheeler, still lives at home with her. He is a junior at Northwest High School.
Her physician, Dr. M. Sitki Copur, wants to try chemo one more time. She hopes she’s strong enough to handle it.
“That chemo — that’s some pretty bad stuff. But God has been very good to me,” Yarns said.
If you don’t have faith, she says, you don’t have anything.
Yarns said she has a great family and friends who “have just been great to me.” A GoFundMe account has been started for Yarns.
In March of this year, her body could not handle the chemotherapy any longer, and she was put on immunotherapy, which didn’t work. She had a liver ablation in Omaha and was diagnosed as stage 4.
The only thing she asks from Copur, who “is amazing,” is that she live long enough to see her son graduate.
“I have to be around for two more years for my son,” Yarns said. After accomplishing that goal, she’d like to stick around to see her grandkids graduate, she said, laughing.
The cancer is “not curable, and I understand that,” Yarns said.
The lung cancer has moved about every two to four months.
The strategy now is “if we can remove it, we remove it,” she said.
“As long as it’s moving in parts we can cut into, we’re good,” Yarns said, with a laugh.
She’s going to get another CT scan to see if the cancer has moved again.
In addition, she has an appointment with a doctor to see if more radiation is a possibility.
There are questions of whether her marrow has been so depleted that chemo is not an option.
“But you know what? It’s God’s plan, not mine,” she said.
Yarns is a graduate of Northwest High School. She grew up in St. Libory and later lived in Archer. She has lived in Grand Island for three years.
On Nov. 14, she tested positive for COVID-19, which put her in Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for about a week.
“And the amazing doctors and nurses they have up there got me back up and going again,” Yarns said.
While she was in Omaha, she had to leave her son home alone.
Her mother and stepdad, who live in Grand Island, had COVID-19 at the same time. Normally, Hunter stays with them when his mom is gone.
When Yarns was in the hospital, Hunter called her to proudly report that he had made bacon on his own. It was a little crispy, but he did it.
“So he’s had to do some growing up real fast,” Yarns said.
“But he has such amazing teachers and principal at Northwest. They were always checking on him, always talking to him,” she said. “They have really taken Hunter under their wing. It’s almost like he has a whole bunch of moms and dads at the school. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”
Lung cancer is not supposed to be hereditary, but Yarns isn’t so sure. Her father and brother both died of lung cancer.
Doctors told her father he had six months to live. He lasted seven.
“And my brother passed away within a month,” she said of Kelly Shipps, who was 59.
Yarns’ grandkids keep her busy. Because of COVID-19, she couldn’t go many places. “So we stay in touch with FaceTime. Thank God for that,” she said.
In addition to her mom, she said, she has two great cousins, Kelly Gappa and Amy Hall.
“Those three pretty much took care of me through the summer,” Yarns said.
Her grown children have to work, so they’re not always available.
Because her mother had the summer off, “she drove me everywhere, and my cousins provided meals,” she said. “They don’t know how much I appreciate it.”
Even though the long-term outlook is not good, Yarns keeps her head up.
“I just thank God for the amazing doctors and nurses I’ve had, and the friends and family that I’ve had,” she said.
The GoFundMe account was started by her friend, Jamie Miles.
“Without a friend like Jamie, I don’t know where we would be,” Yarns said.
On the GoFundMe page, Miles writes that Yarns is a very loving and supportive mom.
“Jacey’s health has taken a toll not only on the family’s finances, but also an emotional toll as they do not know what is going to happen the near future,” Miles wrote.
“I am wanting to make their Christmas very special this year and hoping to raise money to ease their burdens. Jacey is a very loving and selfless lady who tries to help others and it is our turn to help HER out!” Miles wrote.
“Please give what you are able and keep this amazing family in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote.
To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jacey-yarns-fundraiser.
Shooting for a goal of $10,000, a total of $1,716 has been raised.
Miles also is collecting Christmas gifts, which might include “pampering gifts” and fast-food cards. If you would like to contribute, call Miles at 308-833-3934.
