Surge seen in counterfeit pills: Inconsistencies, lack of quality control make counterfeit pills extremely dangerous

Many counterfeit pills are being made with fentanyl, which is a highly dangerous practice, since only a few grains of fentanyl can kill someone.

With the school year about to begin, parents should sit down with their kids and talk about drugs and the risk of overdose associated with counterfeit pills, said Emily Murray of the Omaha office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We know that kids today are exposed to more than what parents or what adults were exposed to 20 to 30 years ago. There is a huge variety of drugs out there,” Murray said. One of the trends the DEA is seeing is the use of counterfeit pills.

Counterfeit pills are “flooding the market” across the nation and are “becoming more and more popular in Nebraska,” she said.

Those pills are made to look like pharmaceutical brands.

“So you may think you’re getting a Xanax or an Adderall or an Oxy. But in truth what you’re getting is a counterfeit pill that is potentially laced with fentanyl,” Murray said.

The DEA also has seen an uptick in counterfeit pills made of pressed methamphetamine.

In making counterfeit pills, criminals use fentanyl “because it can stretch a long way,” she said.