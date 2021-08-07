Surge seen in counterfeit pills: Inconsistencies, lack of quality control make counterfeit pills extremely dangerous

Many counterfeit pills are being made with fentanyl, which is a highly dangerous practice, since only a few grains of fentanyl can kill someone.
With the school year about to begin, parents should sit down with their kids and talk about drugs and the risk of overdose associated with counterfeit pills, said Emily Murray of the Omaha office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“We know that kids today are exposed to more than what parents or what adults were exposed to 20 to 30 years ago. There is a huge variety of drugs out there,” Murray said. One of the trends the DEA is seeing is the use of counterfeit pills.
Counterfeit pills are “flooding the market” across the nation and are “becoming more and more popular in Nebraska,” she said.
Those pills are made to look like pharmaceutical brands.
“So you may think you’re getting a Xanax or an Adderall or an Oxy. But in truth what you’re getting is a counterfeit pill that is potentially laced with fentanyl,” Murray said.
The DEA also has seen an uptick in counterfeit pills made of pressed methamphetamine.
In making counterfeit pills, criminals use fentanyl “because it can stretch a long way,” she said.
The danger with the pills is that 2 milligrams or more of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.
“And 2 milligrams is really just equal to a few grains of salt,” Murray said.
The counterfeit pills are being mixed without any quality control.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to how they’re made,” she said. “It’s just a bunch of fentanyl dumped in with a bunch of binding ingredients and then mixed together and pressed into pills.”
That system is nothing like a pharmacy, where everything is “obviously regulated and measured and incredibly accurate,” Murray said.
In a batch of counterfeits, one pill might contain 2 milligrams of fentanyl, and another might not have any. It might be made completely of binding ingredients, she said.
Of the counterfeit pills examined in 2019, 26% contained 2 milligrams or more of fentanyl. In 2017, that figure was 10%.
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Marketed as M30’s, Perc30’s, Blues and Mexican Oxy’s, the counterfeit pills are sold on the street and through the Dark Web.
In Nebraska, pill seizures increased 229% from 2017 to 2020. The DEA Omaha Division investigators collected roughly 3,566 pills in 2017 and 11,731 pills in 2020.
DEA investigators have seized approximately 26,000 pills in the first seven months of 2021. Several of the 26,000 pills seized this year were distributed through Dark Web vendors who live out of state, but supply clients living across the country, including residents of Nebraska.
The DEA Omaha Division covers five states — Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Fentanyl has a legitimate medical use as a pain reliever. It’s given to people after surgery and is available as a patch.
Between 2019 and 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a nearly 30% increase in drug overdose deaths. In 2020, 92,183 people died from a drug overdose and nearly 61% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
The only prescription pill people should take comes from a legitimate pharmacy, prescribed by your doctor, Murray said.
“It’s not something that’s purchased online, or given to you by a friend,” she said.
“Students can face an enormous amount of peer pressure to try or experiment with substances they are told are safe,” Justin King, special agent in charge of the DEA Omaha Division, said in a statement. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to talk with your kids and explain to them how harmful drugs are to their mind and body. The choice they make when asked to experiment could have long-lasting effects and potentially deadly consequences.”
For more information on the drugs students may be exposed to, or for tips on talking with your family members about drugs, visit GetSmartAboutDrugs.gov or JustThinkTwice.gov.