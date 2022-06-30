Surprise truck inspections held Wednesday in Hall County

In surprise commercial vehicle inspections carried out Wednesday in Hall County, the Nebraska State Patrol discovered 115 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law.

The State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division conducted the inspections in Grand Island and the surrounding area.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 31 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 13 vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers placed 13 vehicles out of service, meaning they were not allowed to return to the road. Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Two drivers were placed out of service.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles.

The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.

