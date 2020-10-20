Survey: Broadwell, U.S. 281 projects are top priorities for community

Grand Island residents have spoken.
When asked what road projects they would prioritize, the response was improved U.S. Highway 281 intersections and better grade separation on Broadwell Avenue at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Third Street.
Community input was collected in June as part of the Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Long Range Transportation Plan.
The input was collected through an interactive online survey that garnered more than 700 responses.
Public meetings could not be conducted this year due to the pandemic, Jason Carbee of Omaha-based HDR Inc. explained at Monday’s meeting of the GIAMPO Technical Advisory Committee.
Along with the improvements at U.S. 281 and at Broadwell, survey takers said they also would prioritize widening Stuhr Road.
“That’s pretty much all the way from Husker Highway to U.S. 30,” Carbee said.
GIAMPO has several roadway projects planned for the period from 2026 to 2030, including a new corridor at Claude Road, between Faidley Avenue and State Street, and Locust Street reconstruction and intersection improvement from Fonner Park Road to Walnut Street, along with U.S. 281 and Broadwell Avenue improvements.
“A lot of these projects, parts of it are being built now,” Carbee said. “The Claude extension, building off some of those improvements on Old Potash. Continuing the extension of Capital (Avenue), and widening it to three lanes further to the east.”
The project prioritization exercise focused on three modes: roadway, public transit, and bicycle and pedestrian projects.
“We included some major projects, what the costs were, descriptions of it,” Carbee said.
Bicycle and pedestrian trail priorities for the community were the north Broadwell Avenue trail, Shoemaker and Moore Creek trails, and U.S. 281 south trail.
GIAMPO bicycle and pedestrian projects for 2026-2030 include: Capital Avenue trail connection to Eagle Scout Park and trail between Cedar Hills Park and the Regional Medical Center, Stuhr Trail and Riverway Trail.
Public transit projects also were prioritized by the community.
Enhancements to the transit service were rated a greater priority than vehicle replacement or a new transit operations building.
Each project listed also noted its “fiscal constraint,” Carbee said.
This is a demonstration of sufficient funds, whether local, state or federal, to implement and maintain the proposed transportation system improvements.
“We need to show reasonably expected revenues to match up with the costs of the projects we’re putting in this plan,” he said.
Some projects may receive federal dollars, but most would use local dollars, Carbee said.
A “vision plan” also is being included in the LRTP.
These are projects that are important to the community.
“We’re including these in the plan even if they’re not considered fiscally constrained,” Carbee said, “but as additional funding opportunities come along, these are critical or important things that we would consider very valuable to the community.”
The long-range transportation plan must be adopted by April 2021.
“We’re planning to have a draft put together in the next several weeks,” Carbee said. “This is still a working draft. We have to dot some i’s, cross some t’s on funding.”
GIAMPO is looking at a Nov. 12 open house to show the plan to the community.
MPO program manager Andres Gomez told the committee on Monday that a draft could be ready by December.
“You may potentially see the draft plan in December,” Gomez said. “If we’re ready, we’ll add it to the agenda and you’ll have the opportunity to recommend it.”
