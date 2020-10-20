Survey: Broadwell, U.S. 281 projects are top priorities for community

Grand Island residents have spoken.

When asked what road projects they would prioritize, the response was improved U.S. Highway 281 intersections and better grade separation on Broadwell Avenue at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Third Street.

Community input was collected in June as part of the Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Long Range Transportation Plan.

The input was collected through an interactive online survey that garnered more than 700 responses.

Public meetings could not be conducted this year due to the pandemic, Jason Carbee of Omaha-based HDR Inc. explained at Monday’s meeting of the GIAMPO Technical Advisory Committee.

Along with the improvements at U.S. 281 and at Broadwell, survey takers said they also would prioritize widening Stuhr Road.

“That’s pretty much all the way from Husker Highway to U.S. 30,” Carbee said.

GIAMPO has several roadway projects planned for the period from 2026 to 2030, including a new corridor at Claude Road, between Faidley Avenue and State Street, and Locust Street reconstruction and intersection improvement from Fonner Park Road to Walnut Street, along with U.S. 281 and Broadwell Avenue improvements.