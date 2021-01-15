Survey finds majority of Grand Island Public Schools staff willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

“We are seeing hospitalizations go down and the positivity rate in the community go down, which is good news,” he said. “However, I always bring a little bit of caution when we talk about it because if we had been here at the beginning of the (school) year, we would have been terrified. But because we have gone through the cycles a couple times, we are now coming to a place where it is a little more comfortable, but we still need to be very vigilant.”

Also on Thursday, board members Lisa Albers, Terry Brown, Josh Hawley, Dave Hulinsky and Lindsey Jurgens were sworn in to their respective seats. The latter three were sworn in to their first terms.

Bonnie Hinkle was re-elected as board president, while Albers was elected vice president, defeating incumbent vice president Dan Brosz. Hinkle said she appreciated the support but that this will be her final year as board president.

“I have told the existing board members and some other people that I made the decision that the last two years of my term are here, and I will not be running again,” she said. “So this will also be the last year that I run for president because someone else needs to learn how to do it while I am on my way out.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.