Surveyor Scott Peters maps, defines Hall County's digital database

“I really like doing that,” Peters said, “so when I got out (of college) I asked him if I could have a job and that’s pretty much who I learned everything from.”

Peters never thought he’d been entering into public service.

“It really appealed to me, the work that’s done here, so when this became available I thought that was the perfect opportunity to take my next step in my career,” he said.

Peters was surprised by the amount of work that is done in-house at Hall County GIS.

“Most smaller counties can’t afford to have a whole GIS department, so they contract it out and sometimes that leaves little to be desired,” he said. “Here in Hall County, when you’re on the parcel viewer, you can get your deed information, ownership information, subdivision plats, look at water lines. It’s amazing how much stuff you can do here.”

GIS recently worked with Hall County Elections Office and Hall County/Grand Island Regional Planning to complete county redistricting efforts following the Nebraska Legislature approval of new state districts.