Surveyor Scott Peters maps, defines Hall County's digital database

Scott Peters is Hall County surveyor and Geographic Information Systems coordinator.
He was elected to the position in 2018 after first being appointed.
Hall County GIS Department was started in 1992 and has been its own county department since 2001, answering directly to the Board of Commissioners.
GIS is responsible for the ongoing process of creating, maintaining and managing the county’s digital land information database.
This database is comprised of graphic layers with real-world features (entities) and descriptive tabular information (attributes) about those objects.
This map and its data are used as a decision-making and reference tool for the county.
As county surveyor, Peters is responsible for perpetuating all of the original corners that were set in the original government survey from the 1800s.
“If any of those corners are lost or obliterated, it’s the county surveyor’s responsibility to reset those corners,” he said. “Any licensed land surveyor in the state of Nebraska can do a survey for property, but controlling monuments from the original government survey is the responsibility of the county surveyor.”
Peters attended Southeast Community College in Milford for land surveying and civil engineering technology, and graduated in 2004.
After, he went to work for a private surveyor in Aurora, who also served as Hamilton County’s surveyor.
From there, he came to work for Hall County.
In that short time, Peters has seen significant changes in how surveying is done.
“When we started out, it was conventional surveying with the instrument and the rod, kind of old school,” he said. “A couple of years into it we got GPS and started surveying with that, which is pretty much the way everyone surveys now.”
To become a licensed surveyor, a person has to pass two exams, Peters said.
One requires four years of experience under a licensed land surveyor to apply for a surveyor-in-training license. This is a national exam.
After passing that, another four years of work is required to take the land surveyor exam for a license to practice surveying.
Surveying has always had a special appeal to Peters.
“My dad and my grandpa have always been in the land leveling business,” he said. “That was the kind of thought-process of my getting an educational background in surveying for that.”
His education required an internship, which took him to Aurora, and his training emphasized boundary surveying.
“I really like doing that,” Peters said, “so when I got out (of college) I asked him if I could have a job and that’s pretty much who I learned everything from.”
Peters never thought he’d been entering into public service.
“It really appealed to me, the work that’s done here, so when this became available I thought that was the perfect opportunity to take my next step in my career,” he said.
Peters was surprised by the amount of work that is done in-house at Hall County GIS.
“Most smaller counties can’t afford to have a whole GIS department, so they contract it out and sometimes that leaves little to be desired,” he said. “Here in Hall County, when you’re on the parcel viewer, you can get your deed information, ownership information, subdivision plats, look at water lines. It’s amazing how much stuff you can do here.”
GIS recently worked with Hall County Elections Office and Hall County/Grand Island Regional Planning to complete county redistricting efforts following the Nebraska Legislature approval of new state districts.
“Esri (a GIS mapping software) has a redistricting tool you can use, so when you get your census data you bring it in and you can upload your lines into there, and it will tell you whether you’re above, under or in compliance with state law,” Peters said. “You can adjust the boundaries and in real-time it will give you new numbers and how it’s mapping out.”
An upcoming change is how the county handles its land parcel data.
“We’ll get a parcel split or a new subdivision, and we just draw it in and there’s nothing really ever retained from the way the parcel was done before,” Peters said. “We’re going to transition into parcel fabric, which keeps a historical record every time there’s a split. That will be very helpful to the assessor’s office and the public, in general.”
Peters especially enjoys getting to research old deeds and county information.
“That’s probably the most enjoyable part, is digging through the old records and looking at the old surveys, and doing the history on it,” he said. “If you can’t read something that we have scanned, and I go to rescan it, you open that stuff up and it’s just, wow, this was done so many years ago and it’s still in fairly good shape. It’s just amazing.”
GIS provides an important source of information for the community, Peters said.
“Everything’s at your fingertips,” he said. “It’s amazing how far GIS has come in the last 10 years.”