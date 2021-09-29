Survivor of Rwandan genocide to speak at Fullerton

On April 6 of that year, the Rwandan president’s plane was shot down over the capital city of Kigali. This assassination of the Hutu president sparked months of massacres of Tutsi tribe members throughout the country. Not even small, rural communities like Ilibagiza’s were spared from the house-by-house slaughtering of men, women and children.

To protect his only daughter from rape and murder, Ilibagiza’s father told her to run to a local pastor’s house for protection. The pastor quickly sheltered Ilibagiza and seven other women in a hidden 3-foot-by 4-foot bathroom. For the next 91 days, Ilibagiza and the other women huddled silently in the small room, while the genocide raged outside the home and throughout the country.

While in hiding, anger and resentment were destroying Ilibagiza’s mind, body and spirit. It was then that she turned to prayer. Prior to going to the pastor’s home, her father, a devout Catholic, gave her a set of rosary beads. She began to pray the rosary as a way of drowning out the anger inside her and the evil outside the house.

“It was that turning point towards God and away from hate that saved Immaculée,” says the biography on her website.