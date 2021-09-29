Survivor of Rwandan genocide to speak at Fullerton

Immaculee Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide and a New York Times best-selling author, will appear Oct. 15-16 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton.
Ilibagiza is the author of the 2006 book “Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust,” which has been translated into 17 languages and sold more than 2 million copies. Her story also has been made into a documentary titled “The Diary of Immaculée.” She has appeared on “60 Minutes,” “The CBS Early Show,” CNN, EWTN and the “CBS Evening News.”
She was featured in Michael Collopy’s “Architects of Peace” project, which has honored legendary people such as Mother Teresa, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama.
The retreat will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $57 for one person and $76 for two.
Ilibagiza was born and raised in a small village in Rwanda, Africa. She enjoyed a peaceful childhood with her loving parents and three brothers. Education was very important in her household, so it was no surprise that she did well in school and went on to the National University of Rwanda to study electrical and mechanical engineering. It was while she was home from school on Easter break in 1994 that Immaculée’s life was transformed forever.
On April 6 of that year, the Rwandan president’s plane was shot down over the capital city of Kigali. This assassination of the Hutu president sparked months of massacres of Tutsi tribe members throughout the country. Not even small, rural communities like Ilibagiza’s were spared from the house-by-house slaughtering of men, women and children.
To protect his only daughter from rape and murder, Ilibagiza’s father told her to run to a local pastor’s house for protection. The pastor quickly sheltered Ilibagiza and seven other women in a hidden 3-foot-by 4-foot bathroom. For the next 91 days, Ilibagiza and the other women huddled silently in the small room, while the genocide raged outside the home and throughout the country.
While in hiding, anger and resentment were destroying Ilibagiza’s mind, body and spirit. It was then that she turned to prayer. Prior to going to the pastor’s home, her father, a devout Catholic, gave her a set of rosary beads. She began to pray the rosary as a way of drowning out the anger inside her and the evil outside the house.
“It was that turning point towards God and away from hate that saved Immaculée,” says the biography on her website.
In addition to finding faith, peace and hope during those three months of hiding, Ilibagiza also taught herself English. She was always a good student and already fluent in Kinyarwanda and French. Using only a Bible and a dictionary, she spent countless hours in that cramped bathroom learning her third language.
After 91 days, Ilibagiza was liberated finally from her hiding place only to face a horrific reality. She emerged from that small bathroom weighing just 65 pounds, and finding her entire family brutally murdered, with the exception of one brother who was studying abroad. She also found nearly a million of her extended family, friends, neighbors and fellow Rwandans had been massacred.
After the genocide, Ilibagiza came face-to-face with the man who killed her mother and one of her brothers. After enduring months of physical, mental and spiritual suffering, she was still able to offer the unthinkable, telling the man, “I forgive you.”
In 1998, Ilibagiza emigrated from Rwanda to the United States, where she has continued her work for peace through the United Nations.
During that time, she shared her story with coworkers and friends who were so impacted by her testimony they insisted she write it down. Three days after finishing her manuscript, she met best-selling author Dr. Wayne W. Dyer, who, within minutes of meeting her, offered to publish her book. Dyer is quoted as saying, “There is something much more than charisma at work here — Immaculée not only writes and speaks about unconditional love and forgiveness, but she radiates it wherever she goes.”
Ilibagazia has received honorary doctoral degrees from the University of Notre Dame, Saint John’s University, Seton Hall University, Siena College, Walsh University and Catholic University of America.