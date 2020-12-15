 Skip to main content
Suspect allegedly kicked, shoved, spit blood on officer
Suspect allegedly kicked, shoved, spit blood on officer

David Rojo, found covered with blood outside a Pump and Pantry early Sunday, allegedly kicked, shoved and spit blood on a Grand Island police officer.

Police responded to Pump and Pantry, 704 W. Second St., at about 4:20 a.m. Rojo, 22, was contacted near a broken window and “covered with blood,” says the police department’s Monday media report.

Rojo, who lives in Kennewick, Wash., was “less than cooperative,” said Capt. Jim Duering.

He allegedly shoved an officer into a door at CHI Health St. Francis and pulled away multiple times. Rojo also said he was going to assault an officer, the report indicates.

Video shows that Rojo never entered the Pump and Pantry. Police believe he was probably trying to burglarize the store, but they cannot prove intent, so he will not be charged with attempted burglary.

Rojo was arrested for two counts of assault on an officer, assault with bodily fluids on an officer, resisting arrest, assault through menacing threats and criminal mischief.

