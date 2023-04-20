A Hastings man being pursued by the Nebraska State Patrol Patrol Wednesday night was apprehended crawling across the south channel of the Platte River near Grand Island.

Miguel Lopez, 30, had fled a traffic stop on Highway 34, just north of the I-80 interchange in Grand Island.

At about 7 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Highway 34. During the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, jumping over a fence and running toward the Platte River. He was later identified as Lopez.

Additional troopers traveled to the scene. After about 90 minutes, a trooper saw the suspect crawling across the south channel of the Platte River. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

The State Patrol K9 Division and drone operators assisted in this search.

Troopers discovered that Lopez had provided false identification with a debit card during the initial traffic stop encounter. He was arrested for criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer and criminal possession of a financial transaction device. As of Thursday, he was lodged in Hall County Jail.