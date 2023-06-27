A 37-year-old homeless man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted another man with a pitchfork at Pier Park in Grand Island.

Police say Alayn Perez injured another homeless man with the pitchfork.

When police arrived shortly before noon, Perez had the pitchfork in his possession. At different times, he complied with police commands to drop the pitchfork but then picked it back up, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Perez eventually fled to the nearby Viero parking lot, where he was subdued and taken into custody.

The 23-year-old victim had lacerations on his hands. The lacerations appeared to be defensive wounds, "which we believe were caused from the pitchfork," Duering said.

Duering does not believe the man was stabbed, but he had contusions on his body.

Duering does not know if the suspect used the handle or the sharp portion of the pitchfork as a weapon. He also does not know where the suspect obtained the pitchfork.

Earlier in the day, police believe Perez punched a man at Crossroads Mission Avenue, 1910 W. Ninth St. The punch left the 42-year-old victim unconscious for a period of time. Perez had fled from Crossroads before police arrived.

Perez was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to committee a felony and obstruction.

Another crime occurred in the Pier Park neighborhood on Friday.

Police arrived at the park at 7 p.m. in regard to a theft.

A man who lives on South Plum Street reported that a man had walked onto his porch and stole an Amazon package, which contained a small black safe and a package of Velcro strips. The homeowner had video of the man committing the theft.

He followed the man to Pier Park, where he was laying near the baseball field.

An officer approached the man, who was identified as Matiys Coco.

He was wearing the same clothes as the man seen in the video. Coco was in possession of the Velcro strips and said he gave the safe to another person.

A check found that Coco had two convictions in Hall County in 2022 and one in Buffalo County in March of this year.

Coco was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, third or subsequent offense.