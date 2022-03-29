Suspect escaped from hospital due to slip-up by Hall County Corrections Officers

The Grand Island man who was taken hostage over the weekend by Tyler Manka says his captor held a screwdriver to his throat and threatened to kill him.

The 60-year-old man, who asked that his name not be used, was held captive in his apartment at 192 Stoeger Dr. for 12 1/2 hours.

Manka, 27, had escaped from Hall County Department of Corrections personnel while being treated at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

The resident of the apartment said Manka came to his door at 10:07 p.m. Friday. After arrivingManka forced the man into his bedroom. During the course of the night, Manka threatened him several times, he said. As the night progressed, Manka calmed down, he said. He even offered him a couple of pills to help with a leg problem.

The Grand Island Police Department’s tactical response team, negotiators and additional officers gathered outside the house, as did members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. A news release from GIPD referred to “tenuous hours of negotiations.”

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, “tactical operations were turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team due to the length of the incident while negotiations continued,” the release says.

As Manka barricaded the hostage and himself inside the man’s bedroom, law enforcement personnel entered the front of the apartment. The State Patrol SWAT team rescued the hostage safely and arrested Manka.

The hostage said the standoff ended at 10:39 a.m.

Before he was rescued, the man saw an armored vehicle in his backyard. At the same time the rescuers entered the bedroom, six or eight explosive devices detonated, the hostage said. A state patrol spokesman said those devices are called flashbangs.

Earlier Friday Manka had been the defendant in a jury trial at the Hall County Courthouse. The jury returned with a verdict at about 8 p.m. Friday, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

After the verdict, members of the Hall County Department of Corrections staff took Manka to St. Francis to have him treated for a medical incident, Duering said. While at the hospital, Manka escaped from two Hall County corrections officers.

Manka fled on foot, running eastbound from the north side of the hospital, Duering said. He headed for the Regency Retirement Residence at 803 Alpha St.

At that point, “two heroic citizens” stepped in to help, Duering said. One of them was an emergency room doctor who saw a man in a jail uniform running. The other one was a concerned citizen who was driving by and stopped to help.

The two citizens tried to trap Manka in a Regency foyer by pinning the door shut, which demonstrated “pretty good thinking by both subjects,” Duering said.

Unfortunately, Manka was able to break the other door and ran through the Regency. He exited through the east door and wound up at 192 Stoeger Dr.

Manka told the 60-year-old man he chose that address because the man had left the light on. Manka arrived at his apartment bleeding from his arm, the hostage said.

As negotiations went on through the night between Manka, GIPD and state patrol representatives, officers brought Manka and the hostage food from McDonald’s. But the food was never eaten, the hostage said.

In order to clear space, law enforcement officers threw some of his furniture outside, the hostage said. They also left wires hanging loose from a light fixture in his kitchen. His front door was being repaired Monday, when the smell of smoke was still apparent in his apartment.

On Monday, Hall County Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said the slip-up by the corrections officers was a personnel matter.

“I’m thankful that nobody got seriously hurt,” Bahensky said, adding that he appreciated the job that law enforcement did.

In the news release, GIPD expressed thanks “for the cooperation of surrounding agencies, and a peaceful resolution to this incident.”

“It really was a team effort,” Duering said, adding that the State Patrol did a “great job.”

Manka was arrested for burglary, kidnapping, escape, making terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police were still investigating the incident on Monday, Duering said.