Suspect held Grand Island man hostage the same day jury returned verdict against him

Tyler Manka, who allegedly took a man hostage after escaping from corrections officers March 25, faces nine charges in Hall County District Court related to that offense.

Manka, 27, held a man captive in his apartment at 192 Stoeger Drive for 12 and a half hours before he was arrested. The 60-year-old hostage said Manka held a screwdriver to his throat and threatened to kill him.

As a result of that incident, Manka is charged with kidnapping, burglary, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, escaping when under arrest on a felony charge, first-offense resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Manka, a Grand Island resident, had escaped from Hall County Department of Corrections personnel March 25 while being treated at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Earlier in the day, Manka was found guilty of 10 crimes related to the June 11, 2021, shooting of Lucas Galusha in Grand Island. Galusha, 36, was shot in the abdomen near Broadwell Avenue and 15th or 16th Street. He survived the shooting.

After hearing the evidence in that case, a Hall County District Court jury found Manka guilty of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, unlawful discharge of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, first-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

The jury determined that Manka was not guilty of six charges. Those charges were criminal attempt at murder in the second degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of criminal attempt at second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

On June 6, Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Manka to 30 to 40 years in prison for first-degree assault. Butler sentenced Manka to 20 to 30 years for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. On five other offenses, Butler sentenced Manka to 10 to 20 years each. The other sentences were for 11 to 12 months each. Most of the sentences will be served concurrently.

Manka was given credit for 25 days served.

